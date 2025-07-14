Woman accused of attacking man with her car

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 34-year-old woman was granted bail on Friday after she was accused of attacking a man with her vehicle and causing property damage on Poinciana Avenue last week.

Fredrica Rolle was charged with assault with a dangerous instrument and three counts of property damage before Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr.

She allegedly used her car to assault Quinton Colebrooke on July 6. During the same incident, she reportedly damaged Mr Colebrooke’s blue 2013 Nissan Note, a fence belonging to Paula Clarke, and a wall and gate owned by Paulette Rolle.

The total estimated damage was valued at $36,000.

Rolle pleaded not guilty to all charges. Her bail was set at $6,000 with one or two sureties. The trial is scheduled to begin on October 20.

Sergeant 3004 Forbes served as the prosecutor.