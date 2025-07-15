Digital Caribbean means ending connectivity gaps

The Caribbean’s political and communications leaders have called for the closing of connectivity gaps, policy reforms and improved collaboration for the region to fulfill its digital potential.

The cry came at the 40th annual conference for CANTO, the non-profit regional communications body, which is presently being held in Nassau and has brought together more than 700 delegates from 52 countries, including Prime Minister Phillip Davis KC. Dickon Mitchell, prime minister of Grenada, ten regional ministers with responsibility for communications, and others are also attending.

“CANTO was not formed to watch the evolution of Caribbean telecommunications. We were born to lead it,” said Dr Delreo Newman, chairman of CANTO. “From analog to AI (artificial intelligence), we have powered healthcare, commerce and education across the region. But our work remains unfinished.”

Dr Newman said 15m Caribbean citizens still lack mobile broadband, and four million households remain without fibre even as regional data demand is projected to grow five-fold by 2030. He added that four major global content platforms collectively generated more than $11.5bn in revenue from Caribbean users in 2024, yet their direct contribution to regional network investment remains limited.

Emphasising that this imbalance must be addressed, and reiterating CANTO’s view that digital infrastructure should be a shared responsibility among all who benefit from it, Dr Newman affirmed that CANTO will continue working with CARICOM’s private sector partners and regulators to advance a balanced digital policy.

CANTO’s opening ceremony also featured remarks from Brendan Carr, chairman of the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), marking the agency’s first official presence at the conference since 2018.

“We are committed to working with our Caribbean partners to strengthen ties between our networks, our economies and our people,” Mr Carr said. He added that telecommunications is at an inflection point due to AI, low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite broadband and spectrum reform.

The FCC chair also pointed to how US investment in 5G (fifth generation) and policy agility helped drive down broadband prices and expand service reach, and he called for shared priorities - network security, spectrum harmonisation and infrastructure expansion.

Doreen Bogdan-Martin, secretary-general of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), said connectivity is not just about speed but also opportunity and resilience. “Connectivity is economic empowerment. It is societal resilience. It is saving lives,” she said. “As the digital tide rises, let us make sure it lifts every island, every community and every life.”

Ms Bogdan-Martin highlighted ITU support in the Caribbean, including school connectivity via Giga, digital ID systems, mobile financial services security and emergency telecoms preparedness. And Teresa Wankin, secretary-general of CANTO, urged delegates to treat the conference as both a forum and a catalyst.

“When you commit to CANTO, whether by attending, exhibiting or sponsoring, you are not just showing up,” she said. “You are joining a movement that is shaping the future of our region.” She highlighted an agenda featuring AI-powered networks, federated cloud infrastructure and fintech (financial technology) convergence. She honoured The Bahamas as a founding CANTO member and most frequent host.

Mr Davis added: “Digital transformation must be about more than systems and speed. It must improve lives, create opportunity and expand access to justice, education and entrepreneurship.” He emphasised that technology must serve local priorities, not simply mirror global trends.

“What we build must be resilient, yes. But it must also be inclusive. A truly digital society leaves no one behind - not the child in the Family Islands, not the elderly, not the small business owner without formal banking access,” Mr Davis said. He added that his government has introduced initiatives such as Family Island Wi-Fi zones, digitised public services and youth ICT training under MyGateway and TechEdge.

The Prime Minister also stressed technological sovereignty. “The tools may be global, but the solutions must be national. We must use this digital tide to lift our people, all our people, and ensure that our data, our systems and our future remain in Caribbean hands.” Mr Davis called on CARICOM nations to unify around data protection, cyber resilience and regulatory co-ordination.

“This is not just about access to technology. It is about access to dignity, to opportunity and to global competitiveness,” he said. “In the Caribbean, we do not wait to be shaped by technology. We shape it to reflect who we are, and who we aspire to be.”

Inge Smidts, chief executive of Liberty Caribbean, added: “Our long-standing partnership with CANTO reflects our shared belief in the power of collaboration to move the region forward. This is our moment to shape a digital Caribbean that reflects our values, meets our needs, and embraces our full potential. The work we do here will echo far beyond these halls.

“This year’s theme strikes at the very heart of what we do at Liberty Caribbean. As one of the region’s leading enablers of digital connectivity, we are deeply invested in building the networks, systems and partnerships that will deliver a gigabit-ready Caribbean - one that is fast, fair and future-ready.”

Dr Newman added: “Let us choose unity over fragmentation. Let us build a Gigabit Society that empowers every citizen, every country and every entrepreneur. This is our moment. This is our mission.”