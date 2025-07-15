DPM: ‘We’re going to bring back downtown nightlife’By Fay Simmons Tribune Business Reporter jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

By Fay Simmons
Tribune Business Reporter
The Deputy Prime Minister yesterday said the Government is “courting investors” for proposed hotel sites in downtown Nassau and Cable Beach as it strives to revive Bay Street nightlife.
Chester Cooper, also minister of tourism, investments and aviation, told reporters at the CANTO communications conference that the Davis administration is working to “bring back the spirit of downtown nightlife” through new hotels, residences and overnight cruise ship stops.
While declining to release specifics about the two new hotel projects he alluded to in his 2025-2026 Budget contribution, Mr Cooper said the Government has identified sites downtown and one on Cable Beach for new developments. He said the Government recognises that “a lot is riding on our shoulders” but is committed to building a tourism product that is sustainable.
“I won’t speak to the specifics, except I will say that LPIA (Lynden Pindling International Airport) has issued an RFP (request for proposal) for a new hotel at LPIA; we’re positive about that,” Mr Cooper said. “We’ve identified a few sites in downtown and one in Cable Beach where we are courting investors.
“We’re on a massive push to do some spectacular things downtown for the downtown revitalisation. We are encouraging cruise ships to stay longer, and eventually overnight, to bring back that spirit of downtown nightlife, and encouraging residences and hotels downtown.
“I think as a combination of all of these things, we are seeking to build a product and an economy that’s sustainable, that will last and stand the test of time. And it’s not just one thing or two things that we can do, but all of these things have to work together collectively to ensure the strength and sustainability, ultimately the diversity of our offering,” Mr Cooper added.
“And no amount of noise in the market about what we we’re doing is going to distract us. We recognise that a lot is riding on our shoulders, and team tourism is committed to the task.” Mr Cooper said although air arrivals are “down slightly” from last year, the Ministry of Tourism will continue to “stay focused” on its strategies to increase stopover visitors and is re-evaluating the economic benefit of the cruise industry.
“Air arrivals are down slightly when you compare to last year. We want to continue the growth that we’ve seen. I’ve said over and over that we are constrained somewhat by the lack of available hotel rooms. We’re getting new product on stream,” said Mr Cooper.
“We are assessing the economic benefit of our cruise business. We have done an extensive study on private islands, for example, and we have put in place some strategies in the recent Budget to tighten up some loopholes to ensure that we’re getting a win-win for the Bahamian people”
Mr Cooper added that the amount of airlift into The Bahamas is increasing, and the Ministry of Tourism will continue to “press forward”.
“We’re seeing increasing airlift. We’re going to continue the strategy, and we’re going to continue to tell our own story. So, as the minister of tourism, we’re going to stay focused on our outlook to the future. We’ve laid out extensively what our strategies are for building stopovers. We’re going to continue to stay focused in this building,” said Mr Cooper.
“This business wasn’t built overnight. This is as a result of more than 50 years of hard work, dedication from the retirees and the magnificent team at the Ministry of Tourism. We’re going to continue to press forward.”
Comments
empathy 8 hours, 30 minutes ago
The answer to more activity on Bay is not more “hotels”, as the three entities on Bay can attest with their very seasonal occupancy. The answer may very well be in a win-win scenario: multifamily housing in multi-use buildings. Condo units on the upper floors with commercial entities on the lower ones. Some of these could be “hotel/ Air B&B” type entities. However young Bahamians, whom we should be enthusiastically welcoming, need residences to purchase and reside. They themselves may realise investment opportunities from such projects…just saying other out-of-the-box thinking may be required here, rather than the same old foreign investors (who get more favourable breaks): Bahamians only get ‘jobs’playbook 🤨
DWW 7 hours, 49 minutes ago
because the downtown hotels have all done so well over the recent decades. British colonial been closed or sold how many times? the ones by arawak cay barely alive. Heard margaritaville is barely making it and it is basically brand new. Downtown nassau is all chinese made t shirts and eastern european jewelry
Dawes 5 hours, 42 minutes ago
Government needs to decide what they want downtown to be. It would be hard to have a residential area if they close the main road 10--20 times a year. Of course it is possible to close the road, however you would need to have a good back up road plan for people to be able to take. Not just expect them to all be prepared to sit in traffic for a couple hours each time.
joeblow 5 hours, 28 minutes ago
... sounds like the Chinese are about to buy up more of the Bahamas, again!
moncurcool 4 hours, 32 minutes ago
Another brain dead politician trumpeting a dead on arrival idea.
What is the fuss over trying to "revitalize" Bay Street? How much of the population needs to go to Bay for anything? Southwest Nassau is now the new bay. Why not try to develop the other family islands?
This brain dead idea is only being pushed for tourists on cruise ships and not to benefit the average Bahamian or meet their needs.
How about focus on lowering gas prices, or lowering electric bills, or a piece of land for all Bahamians to have their own housing or lower grocery costs? Think for a change Chester, and stop being a reflector of the nonsensical thoughts of others.
bahamianson 2 hours, 31 minutes ago
Let’s do it, no more talking , we want action.
SP 50 minutes ago
Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah. Why is the Bahamas always hell bent on reinventing the wheel ?
Reviving Bay Street and its once vibrant nightlife is not rocket science. If we simply copied a variation of Key West tourism business model lock stock and barrel, Bay Street would likewise become successful.
It should be mandatory for all of the “courting investors” to visit Key West to experience real live tourism products on the ground.
Enough blah. Let's get moving.
