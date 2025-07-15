DPM: ‘We’re going to bring back downtown nightlife’By Fay Simmons Tribune Business Reporter jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

By Fay Simmons

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

The Deputy Prime Minister yesterday said the Government is “courting investors” for proposed hotel sites in downtown Nassau and Cable Beach as it strives to revive Bay Street nightlife.

Chester Cooper, also minister of tourism, investments and aviation, told reporters at the CANTO communications conference that the Davis administration is working to “bring back the spirit of downtown nightlife” through new hotels, residences and overnight cruise ship stops.

While declining to release specifics about the two new hotel projects he alluded to in his 2025-2026 Budget contribution, Mr Cooper said the Government has identified sites downtown and one on Cable Beach for new developments. He said the Government recognises that “a lot is riding on our shoulders” but is committed to building a tourism product that is sustainable.

“I won’t speak to the specifics, except I will say that LPIA (Lynden Pindling International Airport) has issued an RFP (request for proposal) for a new hotel at LPIA; we’re positive about that,” Mr Cooper said. “We’ve identified a few sites in downtown and one in Cable Beach where we are courting investors.

“We’re on a massive push to do some spectacular things downtown for the downtown revitalisation. We are encouraging cruise ships to stay longer, and eventually overnight, to bring back that spirit of downtown nightlife, and encouraging residences and hotels downtown.

“I think as a combination of all of these things, we are seeking to build a product and an economy that’s sustainable, that will last and stand the test of time. And it’s not just one thing or two things that we can do, but all of these things have to work together collectively to ensure the strength and sustainability, ultimately the diversity of our offering,” Mr Cooper added.

“And no amount of noise in the market about what we we’re doing is going to distract us. We recognise that a lot is riding on our shoulders, and team tourism is committed to the task.” Mr Cooper said although air arrivals are “down slightly” from last year, the Ministry of Tourism will continue to “stay focused” on its strategies to increase stopover visitors and is re-evaluating the economic benefit of the cruise industry.

“Air arrivals are down slightly when you compare to last year. We want to continue the growth that we’ve seen. I’ve said over and over that we are constrained somewhat by the lack of available hotel rooms. We’re getting new product on stream,” said Mr Cooper.

“We are assessing the economic benefit of our cruise business. We have done an extensive study on private islands, for example, and we have put in place some strategies in the recent Budget to tighten up some loopholes to ensure that we’re getting a win-win for the Bahamian people”

Mr Cooper added that the amount of airlift into The Bahamas is increasing, and the Ministry of Tourism will continue to “press forward”.

“We’re seeing increasing airlift. We’re going to continue the strategy, and we’re going to continue to tell our own story. So, as the minister of tourism, we’re going to stay focused on our outlook to the future. We’ve laid out extensively what our strategies are for building stopovers. We’re going to continue to stay focused in this building,” said Mr Cooper.

“This business wasn’t built overnight. This is as a result of more than 50 years of hard work, dedication from the retirees and the magnificent team at the Ministry of Tourism. We’re going to continue to press forward.”