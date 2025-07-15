East Bay St hotel opponents voicing ‘done deal’ suspicions

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

Opponents of a proposed East Bay Street condo hotel and marina yesterday voiced suspicions it was “a done deal” after the project received its conditional go-ahead despite their protests.

Neighbours of the Grantanna Holdings development, which is to be located at a site two properties west of the Nassau Yacht Club, told Tribune Business the project is akin to “putting ten pounds of potatoes in a five-pound bag” with the land simply too small to contain all the proposed amenities.

And, given that the project is set to feature 12-unit condo hotel plus 42-slip marina, along with a clubhouse and 100-seat restaurant, they voiced concerns over a likely significant increase in traffic and parking congestion despite the developer’s plans including an on-site parking garage.

The Town Planning Committee decided to give the go-ahead for the Grantanna Holdings project just five days after the June 26, 2025, public consultation when it met on July 1. However, it has attached a number of conditions to the preliminary site plan approval that must be fulfilled by the developer, whose principal is Lorne Basden, president and director of Basden Elevator Services.

These include a plan, and visuals, of screens it is supposed to erect on its eastern and western boundaries to shield the privacy of the developer’s residential neighbours. The developer must also provide copies of all relevant approvals for land reclamation; a copy of its seabed lease; and obtain a certificate of environmental clearance (CEC) from the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP) before beginning construction work at the site.

Grantanna Holdings is also required to submit “revised elevation drawings showing proposed building heights” and obtain approval from the Ministry of Works’ civil design section. The Town Planning Committee will only consider giving “final preliminary approval” once these conditions have been met.

Gavin McKinney, who lives two doors to the west of the Grantanna Holdings development, told Tribune Business he was “formulating a response” to the project’s conditional approval that he plans to send to the Department of Physical Planning.

“At the meeting, the two things I brought up which I hope stick a bit, are that I said, first of all, the piece of land they’re doing this on, what in effect they’re trying to do is put ten pounds of potatoes in a five-pound bag,” he said.

“Number two, the thing that really irked me, is that in their application they applied for six storeys but, in their rendition to the public, they showed four storeys. I stood up and said I will use a polite word, this is a misrepresentation of what you want to do.”

Voicing suspicions that a decision had already been taken on whether to approve the East Bay Street condo hotel prior to the public consultation, and that the planning authorities were merely going through the process, Mr McKinney added: “I’m sure this is all window dressing. We can jump up and down as much as we all like, but this was probably a done deal.”

Charlotte Albury, commodore of the Nassau Yacht Club, echoed Mr McKinney, telling Tribune Business: “I think we had a feeling it was going to happen. It was a done deal. Our greatest concern is the traffic and the parking, and how that’s going to be managed.

“It’s not really going to affect us, but with the high-traffic, the noise and parking, I don’t know how they’re going to manage if they have a 40-slip marina and people parking to use 40 boats, a 12-room condo hotel and a restaurant with 100 spaces. I don’t know how those people are going to park.”

Mr McKinney added: “There will be a huge effect on traffic. They’re talking about 35 employees, 12 condo hotel units, 100 restaurant spaces. When you add up the amount of vehicles, it will be tough getting in and out of there. Don’t mention 5pm. It’s a joke.”

He warned that significant dredging will be required to develop the project’s marina, and said: “As far as the marina goes, they intend to build a 42-slip marina. Where they intend to go, it’s almost out of the water. It’s turtlegrass, and a little baby conch was there.

“They’re probably going to go down six feet. It goes against a lot of what the Prime Minister talks about in terms of the environment. I’m going to mention all this in my response to the Town Planning Committee and Department of Physical Planning.” Another concern is that the northern shoreline of East Bay Street, which is largely residential in that area, is now subject to commercial development.

Grantanna Holdings will likely seek to exploit synergies between its new East Bay Street location and long-standing property on nearby Rose Island that was developed under Mr Basden’s father, Thomas. That $10m property was toured in 2014 by then-prime minister Perry Christie and several of his Cabinet ministers.

A Tribune report at the time said the Rose Island site features 12 air conditioned hotel rooms, a beach-side kitchen, dock, helicopter pad and two sources of water – filtered rain and well water. It also had solar energy and generator power, a conference room, wireless Internet, flat screen televisions and an LCD projector.

Carlos Hepburn, managing partner at TDG Architects, in a February 10, 2025, letter sent to Charles Zonicle, the physical planning director, on behalf of Mr Basden and Grantanna Holdings, confirmed that the East Bay Street project proposes to develop a 12-unit condo hotel plus 42-slip marina, along with a clubhouse, parking garage and other amenities.

“Introducing the newest gem in waterfront living and leisure - a stunning mixed-use development that redefines luxury and convenience,” Mr Hepburn said of the planned development. “This exceptional project features a 12-unit condo-hotel, perfect for discerning travellers seeking an upscale escape, alongside a state-of-the-art marina that caters to boating enthusiasts and water lovers alike.

“At the heart of the vibrant community lies an elegant estate house complete with staff quarters, ensuring residents enjoy unparalleled service and comfort. A modern, leasable office building offers prime commercial space, ideal for businesses looking to thrive in a picturesque setting.

“The crowning jewel of this development is the exquisite clubhouse, designed for both relaxation and celebration. Featuring a gourmet restaurant and terrace overlooking the water, it serves as the perfect venue for memorable events, gatherings and culinary experiences.” The proposed parking garage will offer 54 total spaces over three floors, and cover 29,151 square feet.

The condo hotel would be spread over six floors, offering a mix of sizes, and cover 34,463 square feet along with a 2,782 square foot pool deck, while the marina is to be spread across 27,200 square feet. Solar power and energy efficient equipment will be used to power the development, while so-called ‘grey water’ would irrigate the grounds.

The project’s clubhouse would consist of two floors and cover 8,042 square feet, according to Mr Hepburn’s letter, with the estate house and staff quarters comprising 5,451 square feet. An administration building will feature 1,840 square feet.