Liberty chief: Turn vision into action to connect Caribbean

Liberty Caribbean's top executive has called for the forging of new public-private partnerships (PPP), infrastructure initiatives and policy frameworks to build a Caribbean that is "gigabit‑enabled".

Inge Smidts, chief executive of the former Cable & Wireless Communications (CWC), said: “Today we stand at an inflection point. We have the vision, and now we must translate our dialogue into public-private partnerships, joint infrastructure projects and policy frameworks that will deliver a truly gigabit-enabled Caribbean – one that’s resilient, inclusive and sustainable by design."

She was speaking during her opening address at the 40th annual CANTO Conference and Trade Exhibition, currently being held at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar in Nassau. Liberty Caribbean is the headline sponsor of an event that has brought together leaders from communications, government and technology under the unifying theme ‘Towards a unified and sustainable Caribbean gigabit society’.

“CANTO has been an engine for transformation. It provides us with a forum to collaborate on policy, regulation, investment and innovation. This is where real progress happens; not in isolation, but in shared dialogue and united action,” added Ms Smidts.

She identified six priorities to guide this transformation: Ensuring universal gigabit connectivity for education and healthcare; delivering smart, cloud-powered public services; harnessing the Internet of Things (IoT) for hospitality and tourism innovation; developing hurricane-resilient infrastructure; embracing green information and communications operations with sustainable networks; and securing equitable digital access for every Caribbean community.

“Together, we will shape the digital strategies that benefit all Caribbean communities – from the most remote isles to the dynamic city centres,” said Ms Smidts. “Let this 40th anniversary be more than a milestone. Let it be a launchpad as we step confidently towards a unified and sustainable Caribbean gigabit society.

"We are stronger island to island, shoreline to shoreline, when we stand together. Thank you to CANTO for four decades of steadfast leadership and to all our industry partners and stakeholders for their unwavering collaboration.”

CANTO is the region’s premier telecommunications conference that brings together regional heads of state and government, along with regulators, telecommunications operators and other stakeholders to network, build alliances, review policy and share best practices as it relates to the industry.

Liberty Caribbean will host several discussions and events during the conference, focusing on topics including digital sustainability, cyber security and the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), sustainable infrastructure development, strategies for equitable access to broadband services, and empowering an inclusive digital economy.

Liberty Caribbean speakers include Neda Brown, senior director, regulatory and government affairs; Sameer Bhatti, the Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC); Aamir Hussain, senior vice-president, chief technology and product officer, Liberty Latin America; Shelton Flash, director, Liberty Business (North Caribbean); Desron Bynoe, vice-president and general manager, Barbados; Felipe Ruiz, vice-president, information security, Liberty Latin America; Stephen Price, vice-president and general manager, Jamaica; Rhys Campbell, director, Liberty Caribbean Charitable Foundation; Carol Robertson, senior business development partner, Liberty Caribbean; and Darron Turnquest, director, people, Liberty Caribbean.

CANTO is a non-profit association made up of operators, organisations, companies and individuals primarily focused on leading the information and communications technology (ICT) sector across the Caribbean region and the Americas.