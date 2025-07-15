Reviving wellfields saves Water Corp some $1.3m

By Fay Simmons

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

The Water and Sewerage Corporation’s (WSC) top executive yesterday said investment in New Providence’s fresh water wellfields has saved $1.3m - and increased output by 50 percent - in just one year.

Robert Deal, the state-owned water supplier’s general manager, speaking at a celebration to mark WSC’s 49 anniversary, said it is investing in improving reliability and efficiency through a series of initiatives such as the Windsor Wellfields project and the Revenue Enhancement Unit that have already yielded results.

“Our Windsor Wellfields project here in New Providence is proving what strategic investment can do. In one year, we have increased output by nearly 50 percent and saved over $1.3m by reducing reliance on costly desalinated water purchases. That’s real savings, better value for the Bahamian people, and a much more environmentally sustainable solution,” said Mr Deal.

“In 2024 we created a Revenue Enhancement Unit, and it is already paying off. We have achieved various gains via new Water and Sewerage service agreements, addressing legacy revenue leakage failures, closing sewage billing loopholes with several large clients, and an increased increased focus on collections”

Mr Deal said non-revenue water (NRW), representing water lost from WSC’s system before it reaches bill-paying customers, is now at its lowest level in New Providence since the COVID pandemic following an extensive leak detection programme that will be extended to the Family Islands with a $50m loan from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

“Our New Providence non-revenue water, or NRW levels, are now at their lowest post the challenging COVID-19 period and, most importantly, from an operational efficiency perspective, our water sales to our New Providence customers are now over 3.3m imperial gallons more per day, or up 67 percent compared to the commencement of our NRW programmre in 2012 while, at the same time, we are now producing less water,” said Mr Deal.

“This means that leaks are down, efficiency is up and we are moving closer to financial and operational sustainability targets. We have also prioritised Family Island NRW with plans now underway to launch a dedicated programme supported by our recent $50m loan with the Inter-American Development Bank.

“That commences this month with a Family Island NRW consultancy study to better define our Family Island NRW challenge and priorities, and to assist with the preparation of the required project tender documents.”

As for the Water & Sewerage Corporation’s transition to smart meters and monthly billings, Mr Deal said more than 6,000 smart meters have been installed and funding from the IDB loan will help hire local contractors to assist with the roll-out.

“Over 6,000-plus smart meters have already been installed, and this will intensify in the coming months as we are utilising funding from the $50m IDB loan to execute contracts with small Bahamian contractors to assist us in achieving our nationwide target of replacing over 60,000 meters by the end of 2026,” said Mr Deal.

“This isn’t just about modernising. It is about delivering service excellence, reducing complaints and resolving issues faster. Combined with our monthly billing transition, smart meters will help reduce high and unexpected bills.”

Mr Deal said negotations with Aqua Design to acquire seven Family Island desalination plants are “nearing conclusion” and an announcement will be made once the asset purchase and sales agreement are executed.

“Cabinet has recently approved the creation of WSCDesalCo, a proposed special purpose vehicle that will eventually own, operate and maintain all WSC supply to salination plants. This move supports greater cost control, greater opportunities for Bahamians and a marked improvement in our national water supply security,” said Mr Deal.

“We are nearing the conclusion of negotiations with Aqua Design Bahamas for the acquisition of their seven desalination plants, and a formal announcement will be made by the Government following the execution of the asset purchase and sales agreement.”

Leon Lundy, minister of state with responsibility for the Water & Sewerage Corporation, told Tribune Business that WSCDesalCo will be structured as a private-public partnership (PPP), jointly owned by the Government and private Bahamian investors, who will be given an opportunity to buy into the holding company through a “share offering”.