‘Tipping off the Peace on Da Street’

By Jonathan Burrows

THE 30th anniversary of the “Peace on Da Street” basketball tournament tipped off yesterday evening with a powerful display of unity, purpose and raw community energy, setting the tone for what promises to be a momentous week of basketball and upliftment.

Held at the Hope Center, the opening night of the historic tournament began not with the sound of a whistle, but with bowed heads and reverent silence.

A prayer, led by a local pastor, invoked protection, peace and a reminder of the tournament’s deeper mission - shooting hoops, not guns.

The opening matches saw electrifying performances from local teams, drawing loud cheers from packed bleachers filled with families, athletes and longtime supporters of the tournament.





• The results of

Monday’s games

are as follows:

Under 13

- Power 1 beat the

Luycayans 31-19

- IBA beat MOT2 22-1

Under 16

- Jaguars beat the

Lucayans 32-26

Under 20

- Summit beat IBA 31-23

- Wizards beat

Rotary East 37-16

Church Division

- Heatwaves beat

EYC 37-16

- Summit beat

Heaven Sent 41-22

Corporate Division

- BAF beat BPL 25-21

The fans erupted for every dunk, fast break, and buzzer-beater, but also paid close attention to the values being promoted- respect, discipline, and unity.

Founder Carlos Reid, a longtime community leader and anti-violence advocate, stood courtside beaming with gratitude.

“I think it is amazing to celebrate our 30th year, we refurbished both of the courts for this tournament, and to see our young men out here while they could have been somewhere else is amazing,” Reid said. “ we are living in a time where it is normal to hear young men being shot down and we have them out hear shooting hoops, they on the basketball courts and not the magistrate courts and thats what life is to us right now,” he also added.

Proud parents and supporters cheered on their teams as they competed throughout the tournament.

“This is more than just basketball,” said Monique Ferguson, a mother of three who attended her son’s game. “ It’s a reminder that there is still hope, still leaders in our community who care,” she also added.

As night fell and the final whistle blew, Reid made it clear that the tournament is only just getting started.

“We are building a legacy and we are not stopping now,” Reid said.

The 30th annual Peace on Da Streets tournament continues all week, featuring teams from across New Providence. With spirited competition and strong community support, the first day of the tournament set the tone for a week of resilience and hometown pride.