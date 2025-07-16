BTC chief targeting digital divide’s close

By Fay Simmons

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

The Bahamas Telecommunications Company’s (BTC) chief executive says that bridging the digital divide through increased Internet connectivity can significantly boost this nation’s economic output.

Sameer Bhatti, speaking at the CANTO communications conference, added that enhancing digital inclusion can increase Bahamian gross domestic product (GDP) growth by 2-3 percent for every 10-percentage basis point increase in broadband penetration.

“We know that connectivity is the engine to economic growth and, powered by programmes like JUMP and digital inclusion, every 10 percentage basis points in broadband penetration is going to drive a 2 to 3 percent increase in GDP on average in our region,” said Mr Bhatti.

He added that the push for increased connectivity is more than just providing access to mobile and broadband Internet, but enhancing the digital ecosystem that fuels businesses, governments and communities.

“It’s more than mobile. It’s about powering this progress of economic growth. It’s about protecting critical services, driving community progress, raising our global standards and securing our future. It’s about digital ecosystems, powering businesses, governments and communities,” said Mr Bhatti.

“Even with 5G it’s more than speed. 5G is about taking these digital ecosystems and making them work better, enabling smart agents across the region to work and making these ecosystems work better.”

Mr Bhatti said “digital backbone” formed with Caribbean partners will ensure future economic resilience and digital sovereignty, and encouraged ongoing collaboration.

“The foundation of this digital backbone is going to enable economic resilience. We heard about resilience, and we know how important it is. I’m talking about economic resilience in our region, digital sovereignty in our region,” said Mr Bhatti.

Dickon Mitchell, prime minister of Grenada and CARICOM’s lead head of government for science and technology, also encouraged participants at CANTO to collaborate in securing the region’s digital future.

He noted that through an integrated CARICOM information and communications technology (ICT) system, regulations and data can be shared seamlessly to allow the region to unlock new markets and protect data sovereignty.

“Building a single CARICOM ICT space will harmonise regulations, enable seamless data flows and protect our collective sovereignty. Only by speaking with one voice can we bridge fragmented markets and unlock the full promise of a gigabit-enabled Caribbean,” said Mr Mitchell.

He identified urgent priorities such as ensuring satellite connectivity for disaster resilience, establishing a federated cloud that respects regional data laws, embedding trust through digital ID and fraud prevention, and embracing open Radio Access Networks (RAN) and interoperable 5G rollouts.

“Governments cannot deliver this transformation alone. The private sector must move beyond service provision to become genuine partners in policy, infrastructure investment and inclusive growth. Your success is the success of our societies, and we must share responsibility for expanding access, sharing infrastructure and upskilling our youth,” said Mr Mitchell.