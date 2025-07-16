Campaign finance reform failure ‘a broken promise’

By RASHAD ROLLE

THE Organisation for Responsible Governance (ORG) and Free National Movement (FNM) MP Kwasi Thompson have responded to the Prime Minister’s announcement that campaign finance reform will not happen before the next general election - ORG calling for public dialogue, and Thompson accusing the government of deliberately avoiding transparency.

“Today, Prime Minister Philip Davis confirmed what many Bahamians already suspected: this government will not deliver campaign finance reform before the next election,” Mr Thompson said in a press statement. “This admission is not just a broken promise; it is a deliberate choice to keep the public in the dark.”

He pointed to what he called a pattern of secrecy, citing over $400m in government contracts awarded without full disclosure, public-private partnerships lacking transparency, and spending on the Royal Palm site in Grand Bahama without clarity on private partners.

“These are not oversights, they are choices that show a government operating in the shadows,” he said.

ORG, while more measured in tone, urged the public not to miss the opportunity to engage in a national conversation.

“While campaign finance reform may not currently be on the government’s agenda, ORG believes this is still an important opportunity to start a national conversation,” the organisation said. “For us, campaign finance isn’t about politics—it’s about fairness, transparency, and building trust.”

The organisation stressed that rules on campaign spending can level the playing field and help elevate ideas that matter to Bahamians. It noted that civil society, the Bar Association, the Chamber of Commerce, and international groups like the OAS and Transparency International have long called campaign finance a critical reform area.

“Young Bahamians especially are eager to see a system that reflects their voices and their values—not just their vote every five years,” the statement said.

ORG called campaign finance just one part of a broader accountability framework that includes the Freedom of Information Act, the Ombudsman Bill, public disclosure, whistleblower protections, and the creation of an Integrity Commission. These reforms, the group said, are key to restoring trust in public institutions.

While ORG has not been invited to contribute to any draft legislation, it said it remains ready to assist with technical guidance, public feedback, and benchmarking. “Public will should help shape political will—and the public has shown that they care deeply about transparency and accountability,” it said.

Mr Thompson said a future FNM administration would implement the Freedom of Information Act on a fixed timeline, publish key data, and enforce financial transparency at state-owned enterprises. He also committed to activating the Office of the Ombudsman and ensuring enforcement of the Public Procurement Act.

“We are not waiting for the next term to make our intentions clear,” he said. “Transparency is not a slogan.”