Driver dies in Eleuthera crash

POLICE on the island of Eleuthera are investigating a fatal traffic accident that occurred on Tuesday afternoon in the settlement of Upper Bogue.

According to reports, shortly after 1pm, officers responded to a single-vehicle collision on Queen’s Highway.

Upon arrival at the scene, they observed a heavily damaged vehicle with an unresponsive male driver inside.

A local physician examined the victim and found no signs of life. The driver, who was later confirmed to be a serving member of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, was pronounced dead at the scene.