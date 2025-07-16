Former quarter-miler Tonique Williams joins media academy

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

FORMER quarter-miler Tonique Williams, one of the most decorated Bahamian track and field athletes during her prime, has added another feather in her cap in her post-athletic career.

Williams, the former national record holder who won the women’s 400 metres back-to-back Olympic Games’ gold medal in 2004 and World Championships title in 2005, has been selected as one of four individuals to serve as TV commentators for the 2025 World Championships in September in Tokyo, Japan. “I am truly honoured to be selected as one of only four individuals worldwide for live commentary at the World Athletics Championships, Tokyo 25,” Willams said. “Track and field has opened countless doors for me - from earning a scholarship and travelling the world, to serving as a brand ambassador for a global company, vice president of the BAAA and Media Director for the World Relays.”

Williams, now the public relations officer for the National Insurance Board, said this opportunity by World Athletics makes an exciting new chapter in her journey.

She said she’s especially grateful for the growing relationship that she continues to build with World Athletics and one that she will cherish as she broadens her horizon.

“This appointment is a direct result of my involvement in the World Relays, and a testament to how impactful that event has been not just for me, but for all Bahamians,” she said.

“The World Relays created a lasting legacy and I am proud to be part of its rippled effect on the world stage. I look forward to representing my country and contributing to the storytelling of our beloved sport in this prestigious role.”

Williams will join Wilfred Bungei and Martin Keino, both of Kenya and Rosie Tinbergen of Great Britain in the TV commentator programme, which will involve aspiring broadcasters being mentored by seasoned commentators, gaining hands-on experience and insight into live athletics production during the championships.

They will be a part of World Athletics’ Media Academy Class of 2025, which will cater to 12 journalists, 11 photographers and five content creators.

The entire programme will commence on September 6 and during the championships, they will be engaged in workshop sessions, cover TV commentary and work in the mixed zone.

Williams, who dabbled into some coaching after she officially retired from competing, said she was in discussion wirth World Athletics about the programme since 2023, but it’s finally coming to fruition.

She intended that she will have to spend some time familiarizing herself with the current track and field athletes and their achievements so that she can be in a position to handle the comentatary when it presents itself on television.

Williams, 49, is a former standout for St John’s College who went on to compete for South Carolina. She won multiple medals as a member of both the women’s 4 x 100 and 4 x 400m relay teams.

Her personal best time of 49.07 seconds on September 12, 2004 served as the Bahamas national record until it was broken by Shaunae Miller-Uibo.

Winner of three individual medals and one as a member of the relay team at the Central American and Caribbean Championships, Williams went on to secure a silver at the 2006 Commonwealth Games; 400m bronze at the 2004 World Indoor Championships and gold at both the 2005 World Championships and the 2004 Olympic Games.

After the Olympics, she also shared the Golden League jackpot with Christian Olsson, splitting the $1m purse, earning a hefty $500,000.

When the International Amateur Athletic Federation, now known as the World Athletics, the governing body for the sport, introduced the World Relays to its calendar here in 2015, Williams began her media career as the senior director of event media services.







