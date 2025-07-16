Guidance counsellor guilty of assault

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Guidance counsellor Sophia Morley has pleaded guilty to assaulting a colleague during a heated dispute at Jack Hayward Junior High School, which left the victim’s eyeglasses damaged.

During a hearing on July 11, Senior Magistrate LaQuay Laing granted Morley a conditional discharge. Upon paying $520 in compensation for the damaged eyewear, she will receive an absolute discharge.

The altercation occurred on May 12 following a disagreement over student lunches distributed through the National Lunch Programme. Morley, coordinator of the school’s Guidance Department, confronted fellow counsellor Shani Bowe, accusing her of setting aside meals for her drama club students on a day Morley was assigned to handle distribution.

Testifying in court on July 2, Bowe recounted that the dispute escalated when she refused Morley’s demand for the lunches. She said Morley ordered her into her office, where she pushed her and then slammed the door, hitting her on the right side of her body.

Inside the office, Bowe alleged Morley locked the door and physically attacked her. The struggle moved from the desk to the floor as school administrators attempted to intervene. Bowe said Morley blocked the door to prevent entry, but she eventually managed to unlock it, allowing vice principal Anderson-Brown and senior mistress Adderley-Stuart to separate the two.

Bowe testified that her eyeglasses, valued at $118, were damaged during the incident. She recalled the vice principal pleading, “Please, do not step on her eyeglasses.”

Under cross-examination, Morley’s attorney, Ernie Wallace, suggested Bowe had contributed to the conflict by failing to inform Morley ahead of time about reserving the meals. Bowe denied undermining Morley but admitted she had not given prior notice. She acknowledged the physical nature of the altercation but maintained her actions were in self-defence.

Police Constable Abigail McKenzie, who led the investigation, confirmed the charges were based on witness statements, as Morley had declined to comment during the inquiry.

The case was adjourned until July 11 for further testimony. However, on that date, Morley changed her plea from not guilty to guilty.

Morley has since filed a counter-complaint against Bowe.