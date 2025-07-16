‘Jazz’ first Bahamian to take part in the MLB All-Star Classic

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

IT was quite an unforgettable experience for Jasrado “Jazz” Chisholm Jr as he became the first Bahamian to participate in the Major League Baseball All-Star Classic at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

After he made his debut in the Home Run Derby with just three home runs off his Bahamian stepfather, mentor and coach Geron Sands on Monday night, Chisholm Jr entered the All-Star game last night in the sixth inning as a reserve.

The 27-year-old New York Yankees’ second baseman went 0-for-3, but he got to play through the final four innings as the National League rebounded from a 5-2 deficit to tie the score at 6-6 with the National League before it was called.

Facing relief pitcher Edwin Diaz from the New York Mets in the top of the ninth after Kansas City Royals’ Bobby Witt doubled to right field to score Minnesota Twins’ Byron Buxton for a 6-5 deficit, Chisholm Jr grounded out to second base.

That allowed Witt to move to third and he scored on Cleveland Indians’ Steven Kwan run-producing single to even the score at 6-6 before Randy Arozarena struck out.

In the top of the seventh after the American League cut the deficit to two (6-4) on a three-run homer from Oakland Athletics’ Brent Rooker and