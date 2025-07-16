Man sentenced to five years of jail for drug-related charges

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 63-year-old man was sentenced to five years in prison on Wednesday last week after being found guilty in connection with a $1.5m cocaine bust in Exuma in 2021.

Anton Johnson appeared before Senior Magistrate Raquel Whyms on four drug-related charges, including conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs with intent to supply, possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply, conspiracy to import dangerous drugs, and importation of dangerous drugs.

According to police, around 1pm on June 13, 2021, officers on routine air patrol observed a white and blue twin-engine Piper Aztec flying at a low altitude over Steventon, Great Exuma. Officials reported seeing occupants of the aircraft discard two objects mid-flight. The plane continued northbound at a low altitude before landing on Staniel Cay, Exuma, where Johnson and another man were taken into custody.

Authorities recovered 58 black-taped packages containing 150 pounds of cocaine. The drugs had an estimated street value of $1.5m.

After reviewing the evidence, Magistrate Whyms found Johnson guilty of the first two charges but ruled there was insufficient evidence to support the importation-related counts.

Johnson was sentenced to five years at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services and fined $50,000. Failure to pay the fine could result in an additional year of imprisonment.

Additionally, $3,100 seized during Johnson’s arrest was ordered forfeited to the Crown.

Sergeant 2257 Wilkinson served as the prosecutor.