Murder charges for pair discontinued

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO men had charges of murder and attempted murder discontinued yesterday in connection with a 2019 triple shooting in Peardale, after prosecutors indicated they no longer wished to proceed with the case.

Derron Deveaux, 30, and Wesley Delhomme, 25, were informed by Justice Guillimina Archer-Minns that their trial for one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder would not continue.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had filed a nolle prosequi, formally discontinuing the charges against them.

Justice Archer-Minns advised the defendants that while the case was being dropped, the DPP retains the authority to reinstate the charges at a later time.

The jury previously empanelled to hear the case was also dismissed.

Deveaux and Delhomme were accused of fatally shooting James Delean in Peardale on May 28, 2019. They were also charged with the attempted murders of Kevin Telusnord and Walvins Garconville in the same incident.

Kristin Butler-Beneby and Timothy Bailey prosecuted the case, while Cassie Bethel and Calvin Seymour represented the defendants.