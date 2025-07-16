PEACE ON DA STREETS: ‘We had some scheduling issues and some errors’

By Jonathan Burrows

DAY two of the 30th anniversary “Peace on Da Streets” basketball tournament unfolded at the Hope Center yesterday, where packed courts witnessed both on-court intensity and off-court hiccups, as scheduling issues and game delays tested the patience of team and fans alike.

Despite this, with matches beginning slightly behind schedule, the energy remained high as players took to the court determined to make their mark in the landmark tournament.

“We had some scheduling issues and some errors, but we have officially locked that down. Other than that, the tournament is going very well, and today we had some good games and good players performing,” said event organiser and coach Destiny Reid.

The games went as follows: Rotary East beat the Titans 34 - 28, game MVP Ken Farrington with 10 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists. BPL Shockwaves beat Cruise Bahamas 32 - 17, game MVP Colyn Thompson with 12 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists. Rotary East beat the Tucker Boys 35 - 21, game MVP Corey Sands with 9 points, 5 rebounds, and 1 assist.

Wizards beat The Summit 35 - 23, game MVP Mario Forbes with 10 points, 14 rebounds, and 1 block.

IBA RED-A beat Sand Elite 35 - 26, game MVP Oben Dalestin with 10 points, 3 rebounds, and 4 blocks.

Among the spectators was longtime supporter and community member Trey Rolle, who attended with his two young sons.

“I’ve been coming to this tournament for years,” Rolle said. “It’s more than just a tournament; it’s about giving these players a space to shine and stay focused,” Rolle added.

Still, several fans noted the lack of clear communication regarding game times and matchups, prompting calls for tighter scheduling and more real-time updates for attendees.

Despite the bumps, the Hope Center pulsed with shouts of encouragement and the sound of sneakers squeaking across the newly paved courts. Vendors sold cold drinks and snacks within the premises, and the tournament’s message of unity and peace continued to resonate.

As the tournament moves into midweek rounds, all eyes remain on the court- and the deeper mission behind the movement.



