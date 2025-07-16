‘Who’s enforcing laws on alcohol for teenagers?’

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMAS Union of Teachers (BUT) president Belinda Wilson is calling for greater enforcement and oversight of alcohol sales, following the release of the latest Global School Health Report, which shows a troubling rise in teen alcohol use.

The report reveals that 34 percent of Bahamian teenagers are actively drinking, with 74 percent having tried alcohol. Rates of binge drinking and intoxication have also increased.

While Mrs Wilson welcomed the finding that teenage sexual activity has declined “considerably”, she expressed deep concern over the escalating alcohol consumption among teens, particularly given the lack of ID checks during alcohol purchases.

Despite the legal drinking age being 18, 75.7 percent of teenagers who reported buying alcohol said they were never asked for identification. The data also indicated that girls were less likely than boys to be challenged when making alcohol purchases.

“Who’s policing?” Mrs Wilson asked. “Who is monitoring the liquor stores, the bars and the illegal 30-day establishments to ensure that the standard is being adhered to or that the law is being adhered to?”

Dr Cherita Moxey, head of policy and planning at the Ministry of Health, noted that by age 13, 54 percent of youths had already used illegal drugs.

Mrs Wilson said the government should not be surprised by these figures, noting that leading psychiatrist Dr David Allen has been “sounding the alarm” on drug and alcohol abuse for over 25 years.

“The same way he has started his crusade now about the access, the use and the dangers of fentanyl in The Bahamas, I ask what was done then and what is being done now, and is it enough?” she said.

She emphasised the urgent need for a thorough review of how young people, particularly minors, are able to access drugs and alcohol.

Data from the report also showed that 40 percent of teens live in homes where drugs are used, and 13 percent admitted to attending school while under the influence.

Mrs Wilson stressed that students under the influence struggle to think clearly, impairing their ability to learn and perform academically.

“It is paramount that a multi-sectoral approach and full cooperation between relevant stakeholders must work together to resolve these issues,” she said. “There is an urgency to address these issues that emanate from this report, because each day these social ills are not addressed adequately, we will see a further decline in our nation.”

She recommended the immediate formation of a working committee with representatives from the Ministries of Health, Education, Social Services, and Youth, Sports and Culture, along with the Royal Bahamas Police Force, unions, NGOs, and civil society.

“The committee should provide a framework within the next six months, clearly articulating programmes, policies, laws and initiatives toward the reduction and eradication of these issues,” she said.

She argued that in light of the national budget surplus, the government should allocate funds to ministries and NGOs to expand current initiatives and launch effective new ones, including support for teachers, guidance counsellors, and attendance officers in schools.

“There also must be an aggressive parenting programme and support mechanism for parents, and maybe attendance should be mandatory for the parents,” she added.

She warned that if these social issues are not addressed, academic outcomes will continue to decline.

“Ministry of Education, the academic performance of our children will continue in a downward spiral as 51 percent of BJC and BGCSE examinations are D or lower, if these social ills are not corrected,” she said.

She recommended that the Global School Health Report be conducted every three years to maintain consistent monitoring of youth health and behaviour trends.