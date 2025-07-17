Eleutherans to be honoured

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

Some of the top community builders and sporting icons, including Dexter Cambridge, Richard “The Lion-Heart” Johnson and Chris “Fireman” Brown, will be honoured for their contributions to the development of the island of Eleuthera next weekend.

The Point Millennials Non-Profit Organisation will honour the list of persons during the All Eleuthera Cultural Festival, scheduled for Saturday, July 26 at the Workers House in Governor’s Harbour.

The activities will kick off at noon with a day of old fun, featuring Bahamian themed karaoke, a rake-n-scrape dance competition, musical chairs madness, bone chilling Bahamian ghost stories, ring play, hand games, kite making and flying competition and hopscotch and jump rope corner. That will be followed by the Beacons of Light ceremony where those individuals who have made an impact on the island of Eleuthera will be honoured.

Among the Beacon of Light awardees are former Member of Parliament and now Rev. Philip Bethel, Commissioner of Police Shanta Knowles, Sargeant Rudy Pratt, Lionel Sands, Danny DeCosta, Elline Sineus, Anishka Fernander-George, Demetrius Johnson, Charmaine Culmer, Brendalee Petty, Dr SeaBreeze and Lady Di.

Also being honoured are some members of the graduating class of 2025 in Eleuthera with the Junior Beacon of Light and Civic Spirit Award. The recipients are Caneron Pinder from the Samuel Guy Pinder All-Age School, Antoinae Allen from Central Eleuthera High School, Syaoran Francis from Windermere High School, Kaynia Minnis from North Eleuthera High School and Branae Panza from the Preston H Albury High School.

Lakell Haywood, who spearheads the organising committee for the event, said while this is the initial event, they are hoping that they can grow each year as they recognize more of their residents or descendants of Eleuthera. Cambridge, who left Eleuthera to attend the AF Adderley Secondary High where he excelled on the Tigers senior boys basketball team before he went on to play for the Lon Morris Junior College and then with the Texas Longhorns,

Upon graduating, Cambridge went on to sign with the Dallas Mavericks as an undrafted small forward in 1992 to play his only season in the National Basketball Association.

Cambridge, who stood at 6-feet, 7-inches tall, eventually went on to play in Europe up until 2001 when he officially retired. But since then, the 55-year-old, now a physical education r=teacher at North Eleuthera High School since 2016, said he’s never been honored for his contributions in the Bahamas until now.

“I am truly honored and grateful to this committee for recognizing me,” Cambridge said. “I can honestly say, this is the first time this country has ever recognized me for my contributions in the NBA.

“I want to thank them for acknowledging me. I always played the game of basketball for fun, but I was always overlooked. I was never recognized in this country.”

Dispute overlooked after he retired from playing, Cambridge continued to make his contribution, serving as a coach on both the men’s junior and senior national teams.

“I played the game for fun, not for recognition. So I’m happy where I’m at in this stage of my life,” he insisted. “I’m at home in Eleuthera, trying to give the kids on the island an opportunity to develop their skills.”

Right on Eleuthera, and his native settlement of James Cistern to be precise, Richard Johnson developed his skills as a pitcher, thanks to Bahamian minor league professional baseball player Shad Rolle.

But after he migrated to New Providence, Johnson excelled as the top pitcher in the New Providence Softball Association with the kingpins Budweiser Eagles and the mainstay on the men’s national softball team for more than two decades.

For her performances, he was inducted into the International Softball Federation’s Hall of Fame in 2007 and the Bahamas Softball Federation’s Hall of Fame in 2009. Then in 2023, he was enshrined into the Fast Pitch Legends Hall of Fame of the Greater Houston Area.

While there were too many highlights to remember from his local campaign, Johnson had two memorable performances that have been inked into the international history books.

He pitched 19 innings in a 2-1 victory for the Bahamas over New Zealand at the 1980 ISF Men’s World Championships and struck out 12 batters in a no-hitter in nine innings over Mexico for the bronze medal.

Still here in New Providence where he is a retired banker and a board member of National Workers, Johnson said he’s grateful that he was even considered as an awardee.

“A lot of people will say he got the majority of his fame playing in Nassau, not Eleuthera” Johnson said. “But whenever anyone sees me, they are talking about Eleuthera and JC.

But Johnson said if it wasn’t for Shad Rolle and Henry Johnson, who helped to develop his game in Eleuthera, he would not have become the stellar pitcher that he was.

At the age of 12, Johnson began pitching and he remained on the mound as pitcher throughout his career that spanned for about 40 years before he officially retired in 2000.

At age 68, Johnson said he’s thrilled that his name is still being mentioned in sports and he’s looking forward to returning home to reminisce on his longevity.

Chris Brown, a product of Preston Albury High where he shined in the 800m, also migrated to New Providence and attended RM Bailey High where he dropped down to competing in the 400m.

Before he made the transition, he won bronze medalists in both 400 and 800m at the CARIFTA Games in Bridgetown, Barbados. in 1997.

At one time, he held both national records, including the 400m at 44.40, which has since been broken. But his time of 1:49.54, set at the Central American and Caribbean Games in Maracaibo, Venezuela on August 17, 1998, is still standing.

Brown went on to attend Norfolk State University where he produced collegiate victories indoors and outdoors. He also represented the Bahamas in just about every major international event and won a medal, either in the 400m or as a member of the men’s 4 x 400m relay teams.

For his accomplishments, Brown said he’s delighted once again to be honored in Eleuthera where he has a park and road named after him in his home settlement of Wemyss Bight and his portrait hanging in the Rock Sound Airport.

“God has been truly blessing me on and off the track throughout my entire career,” said Brown. who has been recognized by the Bahamas as a Sports Ambassador or the country.

“I owe it all to him and I am truly honored to be abIe to receive his recognition from Eleuthera. Just being able to hear my name called among this list is a blessing.”

The 48-year-old Brown, now residing in Georgia with his wife and children, is now the head coach of Clayton State University in Morrow. He is hoping to make the tek home for the special day.

After next Saturday’s affair, Haywood said they will come to Nassau on August 2 where they will replicate the expo at the Holy Trinity Activity Center for those Eleuthrians who can’t make the trip home.







