Independence Day Basketball Tourney empowers youth

IN a vibrant celebration of sportsmanship, community spirit and national pride, Senator Michael Halkitis, minister of economic affairs and leader of government business in the Senate, joined forces with GroveMade Empire, a dynamic non-profit organisation rooted in the Grove community, to host a thrilling Independence Day Basketball Tournament.

The event was hosted on Edmond Moxey Park under the inspiring theme, “Changing Our Community by Bringing Positivity Through Empowerment of the Youth.”

Led by Zachary Pennerman, president and co-founder, and Donario Archer, vice president and co-founder, GroveMade Empire continues its mission of transforming lives through meaningful engagement with Bahamian youth. Saturday’s event was a resounding success, drawing crowds from communities across the island who gathered not only to compete but to celebrate unity, resilience, and the power of sport to shape brighter futures.

The tournament featured three hotly contested divisions:

• 17U Men’s Division – Dominated by the host team, GroveMade Empire Basketball Team, who clinched the championship title. Lavardo Dean was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) for his stellar performance and leadership on the court.

• 23U Men’s Division – Seized by the Carmichael Urban Renewal Basketball Team, displaying remarkable skill and teamwork. Vernon Stubbs Jr. earned MVP honors, captivating the crowd with his athleticism and spirit.

• Open Men’s Division – Captured by the formidable Sterling Eagles Nest Men’s Basketball Team, with Akeem distinguishing himself as the MVP for his dynamic contributions throughout the competition.

Senator Halkitis had the honor of presenting championship trophies and MVP awards, expressing his deep pride in witnessing firsthand the talent, determination, and camaraderie displayed by the

young athletes. “It is an incredible honor to stand alongside these young men who represent the best of our nation’s future. Events like these prove that when we invest in our youth, we invest in a stronger, more united Bahamas,” said Minister Halkitis.

Beyond thrilling dunks and buzzer-beaters, the tournament stood as a powerful testament to unity, brotherhood, and the belief that sports can be a transformative tool for social change. The atmosphere pulsed with energy as families, friends, and supporters cheered passionately, embodying the true spirit of independence and community pride.

GroveMade Empire remains steadfast in its commitment to using sports as a vehicle for positive change, focusing on guiding today’s youth toward a path of discipline, personal growth, and national contribution. “GroveMade is more than just sports; it’s the change our country needs to see,” shared Zachary Pennerman. “We believe in molding leaders, fostering community ties, and creating opportunities for every young person to thrive.”

The organization looks forward to hosting more impactful events in partnership with Senator Halkitis and other community leaders, continuing their mission to unite youth from diverse backgrounds and empower them to become architects of a brighter tomorrow.

For more information about GroveMade Empire and upcoming events, follow them on social media @grovemadeempire.