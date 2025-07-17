Killarney MP: Sebas is a ‘respectable individual’ who has the right to pursue political office

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has defended Island Luck co-founder Sebas Bastian’s right to pursue political office, calling him a “respectable individual” who should not be denied opportunities available to other Bahamians.

“He’s a Bahamian,” Dr Minnis said. “Yes, he may have dealt in other types of business before, but now he’s dealing with legitimate business. He’s accepted. He deposits his money to the bank. He’s a respectable individual. Why should he be denied things that other Bahamians are not denied? Is he not equal to me? Is he not equal to you? The answer is yes — he’s richer than me. He’s richer than you. I’m happy for him.”

Mr Bastian has confirmed he is considering a political bid. Multiple sources claim he is eyeing the Progressive Liberal Party’s nomination in Fort Charlotte.

His potential candidacy has stirred controversy. Prominent pastor Lyall Bethel recently called on him to “repent” for his role in the rise of webshop gaming, accusing him of profiting off the hopes of the poor and attempting to “buy a good name” ahead of a political run. Mr Bethel warned that the rise of webshop bosses in politics amounts to a “takeover” of the system.

In response, Mr Bastian published a strongly worded letter defending his record, rejecting the pastor’s portrayal as a “predatory vampire,” and insisting he has earned his name through discipline and hard work. He said his entry into the once-unregulated web shop sector brought structure, accountability, and player protections.

The Gaming Act currently bars Cabinet ministers and their immediate family members from holding gaming licences. Prime Minister Philip Davis said there is no consideration to amend that law, though he welcomed Bastian’s interest in public service.

Dr Minnis acknowledged that laws must be followed, but added that change is often necessary.

“Is this,” he said, “the time? I don’t know, but those are matters that have to be discussed. But laws are there, and let’s follow what laws are there. The people will decide at some particular point in time if amendments are necessary. Amendments are necessary for all laws at particular times — as we advance and as we progress, amendments come about.”