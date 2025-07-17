Land reform to begin with phased approach

BY ANNELIA NIXON

Tribune Business Reporter

anixon@tribunemedia.net

THE Government is to use a phased approach to land reform - starting with pilot adjudication zones.

South and Central Andros MP Leon Lundy yesterday said pilot projects will commence on select islands including Andros, Grand Bahama and Abaco. He said they will test “processes, technology and community outreach strategies”.

“Madam Speaker, implementing a land reform initiative of this magnitude requires a phased approach, one that allows us to learn, adapt, and refine as we progress,” Mr Lundy said. “This journey will begin with pilot projects on select islands, chosen for their diverse land tenure challenges and strategic importance.

“Starting with islands like Andros, Grand Bahama, and Abaco, we will create a blueprint for the rest of the country, testing our processes, technology, and community outreach strategies. These islands present a mix of agricultural land, family settlements, commercial zones, and sensitive environmental areas—an ideal proving ground for our new land adjudication and registration systems. From these early efforts, we will develop best practices, identify potential challenges, and build the confidence needed for a national rollout.”

He added: “Madam Speaker, while the law is national, its application will be local. The challenges in Long Island are not the same as those in Andros. The disputes in Exuma differ from those in Grand Bahama. We are designing a process that respects local history, local knowledge, and local voices.

“That’s why we will begin with pilot adjudication zones, allowing us to learn, adjust, and improve as we expand nationwide. We are also committed to mobile adjudication clinics—bringing the process to the people. On docks, in community centres, and in churches—we will meet Bahamians where they are. No one will be required to navigate a bureaucratic maze in Nassau to claim what is theirs in Cat Island or Crooked Island.”

Training programmes will also be put in place to aid in “building a new generation of land professionals—surveyors, registrars, adjudicators, and IT specialists—who understand the significance of their work and are equipped to carry it out with integrity and precision”. To operate the new digital land registry and adjudication systems, training programmes will include technical training, legal and procedural education and community engagement skills. Persons will be equipped with the knowledge of Geographic Information Systems (GIS), digital mapping, and database management. They’ll ensure those in the field understand the legislation. Trust will be fostered in the system.

“We will launch a comprehensive public engagement campaign, including: national outreach, using radio, television, social media, and town hall meetings to educate the public on their rights and responsibilities,” Mr Lundy said. “Mobile land clinics – bringing the process directly to the people, ensuring that even the most remote communities can access adjudication and registration services. Transparency and accountability – providing clear, accessible information about the process, including regular updates on progress and success stories.”

Mr Lundy said adjudication areas will be “selected based on need”.

“Under this Bill, madam speaker the minister responsible for lands may declare certain parts of the country as ‘adjudication areas’. These areas will be carefully selected based on need—places where informal land use is common and ownership is unclear.

“This will not be done arbitrarily. It will be done transparently, with public notice and ample consultation. Every declaration will be published in the Gazette, in newspapers, and posted prominently within the affected community. It will also be available online. No community will be taken by surprise. And more importantly—no one will be left out.

“Madam Speaker, once an area is declared, an adjudication team—comprising trained officers, legal experts, and land surveyors—will begin the work of identifying landowners and recording claims. Every person in the community will have the opportunity to submit their claim, with supporting evidence, whether written or oral. Documents, photographs, family histories, even testimony from neighbours and elders—these will all be considered.

“This process will not require a lawyer. It will not demand thousands of dollars in fees. It is designed to be accessible to all Bahamians, regardless of status or income. This is critical madam speaker: we are not placing a burden on the people. We are offering them a path to what they already believe is theirs. And where disputes arise, they will be addressed through an adjudication committee — an impartial tribunal with the power to hear and resolve claims fairly and efficiently.”

Mr Lundy said Land Registration Bill will introduce centralisation, with land titles stored in a single database to ensure “uniform standards”, less confusion and more transparency. He said it will be digital and secure to lessen the risk of fraud, forgery, and loss as well create for more accessibility to the public “while maintaining robust privacy protections”. He added: “Under this system, once a title is registered, it becomes conclusive evidence of ownership, making it nearly impossible for someone else to lay claim to the same property. This is a game-changer for land security in The Bahamas.”

Mr Lundy said: “Properties that are adjudicated and confirmed through the Land Adjudication Bill will be automatically registered under this system, ensuring a seamless transition from informal to formal ownership.”

He said the registry will be overseen by a specialised, independent office, led by a Registrar of Lands. He said transfers will be simplified which “means more economic activity, more homeownership, and more investment”. He said the bill will clearly address disputes “including mechanisms for correction, amendment, and appeal, ensuring fairness and accuracy”. He noted that the bill in the long run will create economic growth, social stability, greater government efficiency and national resilience.

Mr Lundy pointed to regional neighbours who have implemented similar land reforms, adding: “Countries like Jamaica, St Lucia, and Barbados have seen remarkable improvements in investment and economic growth following their transitions to title-based systems. Globally, organisations like the World Bank and the United Nations have long recognised that secure land tenure is a cornerstone of poverty reduction, economic growth, and social stability.”