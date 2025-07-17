Minister Mario Bowleg on tour

By Jonathan Burrows

MINISTER of Youth, Sports and Culture Mario Bowleg spent the past week touring government-sponsored summer camps across New Providence.

He encouraged young Bahamians to explore skilled trades and entrepreneurship while spotlighting the government’s BEinspired initiative - an economic empowerment programme offering micro grants up to $5,000 to Bahamians aged 18-35 for small and medium-sized businesses that are new or previously existing.

Minister Bowleg visited several campuses, including H.O. Nash Junior High School, Garvin Tynes Primary, the Bahamas School for the Blind, and R.M. Bailey Senior High School, where hundreds of young students are enrolled in hands-on programmes, teaching trades such as woodwork, straw craft, media production, makeup artistry, baking, culinary arts, sewing and nail design.

The highlight of Minister Bowleg’s tour was a vibrant camp at R.M. Bailey, where students are being paid to learn practical skills - an initiative that has captured the attention of both parents and young entrepreneurs.

In a surprise announcement during his visit, Minister Bowleg declared that every child attending the summer camps has already been pre-approved for the BEinspired grant once they become eligible.

“The government is here to invest in your visions,” Bowleg told campers.

“You all can become your own business owners in the field you are in now, and when you start your own business, don’t let them fool you, because we have a programme called BEinspired, where we give you a grant for your business,” Bowleg also added.

In the baking workshop, sweet smells of fresh cookies and donuts filled the room as campers presented an assortment of baked goods to the minister and the media. Among them was 16-year-old returning camper Donnysia Hunt, who attends Aquanis College, who already had a dream. “I want to start my own baking business,” she said.” I learned the different types of baking, and also in the process, I made a lot of new friends, and I also plan on applying for the grant when I’m able to,” she added.

Across the R.M. Bailey campus in the sewing workshop, 17-year-old Grand Bahama native and St. George’s High School student Levantae Bannister presented Minister Bowleg with a custom kitchen apron that was made during the workshop.

Bannister, who already owns a small business selling custom school bows and hair caps, plans to take full advantage of the grant to continue and grow her business.

“There is so much more that I have learned to take back home to my business in Freeport, and eventually I want to learn how to sew full garments,” she said.

Sandena Neely, Head of the division of youth and BEinspired program director, spoke to the media about the initiatives and camps.

“We are always excited to showcase our BEinspired entrepreneurship program with our fully digital online platform, with the small business development center through a partnership with the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce, the National Council on Persons with disabilities, and this program is available all year round,” she said. “ You can find lots of information about this program and persons who have already received grants. This is the new and improved self-startup grant from years ago, when Tario Mitchell would have first gotten a grant to start the Bahamas Stripping Company, also Ms Keshell Davis, and so many persons who would have started up with this program that has been retooled and refashioned and now fully online to include all family islands. We are on-site now at the R.M. Bailey campus with our apprenticeship program between the ages of 15-17, where we pay them to learn skills from fashion, cooking, baking, and mechanic, and they can make a little money for the summer, and we want to make sure that we are inspiring and empowering young Bahamaians,” she added.

As Minister Bowleg ended his tour at R.M. Bailey to the handshakes of eager students, the impact of the camp was undeniable. For many young Bahamians, the experience marks the beginning of something bigger than summer- it’s the launch of a mindset shift. With practical skills in hand and access to real financial support through the BEinspired grant, they’re no longer just dreaming of a better future- they’re building it.