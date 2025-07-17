Minnis: Real immigration threat is greed and corrupt Bahamians

By KEILE CAMPBELL
Tribune Staff Reporter
FORMER Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis says the real threat to immigration enforcement in The Bahamas isn’t porous borders — it’s greed and corruption among Bahamians themselves.
In comments that subtly distanced him from Opposition Leader Michael Pintard’s harsh criticism of the Davis administration over what he has called an “immigration crisis,” Dr Minnis said the country must “face reality” about who is truly at fault.
“Immigrants are not the problem,” he told reporters. “You can’t do the same thing over and over and expect the same results.”
While acknowledging long-standing calls for more border resources, Dr Minnis said the real issue are corrupt practices among Bahamians who enable illegal migration for personal gain.
“They put a few dollars in the application,” he said bluntly. “They know exactly where to go, who to see. Those are the problems. Until we deal with the problems, nothing will happen. We are the problem.”
Dr Minnis said existing immigration laws are sufficient, but remain poorly enforced. He criticised both the Progressive Liberal Party and his own Free National Movement for failing to enforce them consistently, though he reminded reporters that court rulings blocked his administration from demolishing shanty towns, which the Davis administration has done.
He also drew a stark comparison between Bahamians’ behaviour abroad and at home, saying the same people who follow laws in the United States routinely flout them in The Bahamas due to a lack of enforcement.
“I watched Bahamians on a flight with me to the USA. They were law-abiding citizens. They understand the law,” he said. “What’s the difference here? The difference is we refuse to enforce it.”
Dr Minnis also aimed Parliament’s obsession with legislative output, saying both major parties are more focused on political “bragging rights” than actual governance.
“You don’t have the resources. You don’t put the manpower in place. You don’t put the finances in place to deal with it. You don’t enforce it,” he said.
His comments come days after Mr Pintard accused the Davis administration of overseeing a politicised and corrupt immigration system, promising sweeping reforms under an FNM-led government.
In response, National Security Minister Wayne Munroe defended the administration’s track record, highlighting the repatriation of 13,000 migrants over the past four years and a historic low of 50 detainees at the Carmichael Road Detention Centre.
Comments
JackArawak 7 hours, 12 minutes ago
Exact same thing was happening on your watch. What happened? You were a terrible PM. Shut up and go home.
hj 6 hours, 16 minutes ago
And what did you do about it while you were in power? Nothing. Oh I forgot you were busy ordering lockdowns.
joeblow 4 hours, 37 minutes ago
... Ingraham was one of the best PM's Haitians ever had!
birdiestrachan 4 hours, 22 minutes ago
Mr Ingraham gave out many Bahamian citizen ship. Then he gave away BTC The he he haw haw man
bogart 8 minutes ago
The Bahamians have been repeated told about the issue as IMMIGRATION----- IMMIGRATION ----- IMMIGRATION over and over and over from generations.
When there is a continuous unchecked influx from a source of 12,000,000. population in neighbouring FAILED STATE of HAITI having an organized means of continuously breaching the established borders of the Commonwealch of the Bahamas a country of some 400,000 population,
IT IS NOT A IMMIGRATION ISSUE that Bahamians have been numbed repeatedly by as the failure to stop the massive illegal continuous action, at the first years yes but today when the Bahamas have been apprehending 13,000 persons WHO HAVE BEEN FACTUALLY numbered over some 3 1/2 years ----- living in soverign Bahammas, 13,000 residing in the Bahamas, having shelters, housing being provided by sympathizers, currupt persons who were never apprehended, Human Traffickers who were never caught for the 13,000 in the sovereign Bahamas, Employers who seen not being caught, AND all those in the process and established hiding these illegals is not an IMMIGRATION issue ------- IT IS AN ISSUE OF at least 13,000 have the ability to remain hidden 3 1/2 years until most? unluckly ones? those who are smart and still not yet caught, ringleaders? impossible to have blue collar foreign workers have govt work Permits renewed at minimum unlivable wage levels ------ the issue is frankly------ NATIONAL SECURITY TO THE SOVEREIGNTY OF THE COMMONWEALTH OF THE BAHAMAS
At the thousands 13,000 of illegal residents unlucky to have been apprehended by some smart diligent Bahamian employees the issue is not Immigration IT IS NATIONAL SECURITY needed to protect the survival of the Bahamian people and its broughtupsy way of life, customs, language with its unique terms and expressions etcetcetc
