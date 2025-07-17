National Sailing Committee chairman Dallas Knowles praises Turtlegrass developer

A MAN who grew up in the heartland of America, hundreds of miles from the nearest ocean and would later make an island whose waters he fell in love with his home, was praised today as being “the most dedicated supporter of sloop sailing in The Bahamas.”

The praise came from National Sailing Committee chairman Dallas Knowles as the man he honoured, Exuma resident and developer Bob Coughlin, was presenting a cheque for $20,000 to a local boat builder in Black Point, Exuma, to complete work on three E-class native sloops.

“I cannot emphasise enough the impact Bob Coughlin has had on the youth and sailing in Exuma and The Bahamas, both through direct donations and his founding and leadership of Friends of Exuma ,” said Knowles, who also serves as chairman of the National Family Island Regatta which Coughlin has sponsored for the past three years.

“The Exuma Sailing Club certainly wouldn’t be in the strong position it currently is without the steady backing of the Friends of Exuma. Bob and the Friends of Exuma team also remain the most dedicated and highest supporter of the National Family Island Regatta, and by extension, the preservation of sloop sailing in The Bahamas.”

For Coughlin, an avid boater who dives the waters daily, supporting non-motorised water sports is a natural. “Sailing is not only the national sport of The Bahamas, it remains an integral part of its history and to this day promotes the sense of community and belonging,” said Coughlin. “There is nowhere else in the world where you can go and see a native sloop like the Bahamian sloop. It is distinctive and unique - built of wood, with a mast twice the height of the boat’s length, flying canvas-like sails, powered by human strength and will and knowledge of the wind and waters. They are a thrill to watch in action. Even before a regatta is underway, the building of a sloop unites a settlement, and builds a sense of pride and when a race starts, the excitement is something you cannot describe, you just have to feel.

“I am immensely proud to be a contributor to the preservation of the national sport and to playing even a small role in ensuring that the art and skill of sailing is passed on to younger generations.”

Today’s donation will allow Leander Pinder’s team from Black Point, Exuma, to finish three E-class boats that had been started with hulls completed and lead in the keels of two before funds ran out.

All still need finishing touches plus mast, boom and sails.

“When these boats are finished, all the kids come together so sir,” Pinder said to Coughlin, “we really appreciate your help. We put out the call for a corporate sponsor and you came through.”

Since making Exuma his home a decade ago, Coughlin has become the second largest employer in the Central Exuma cays. He has invested $18 million into the eco-friendly Turtlegrass Resort.