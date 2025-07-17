Olympian Allan Murray forms BEAST Aquatics swim club

NOW we know exactly what the dynamic coaching trio of Olympian Allan Murray, Kristina Murray and Joshua Murray is doing next season which should also be really exciting news for many Bahamian swimmers.

Long-time swim coaches Allan and Kristina Murray have just announced their new coach-owned Bahamas Aquatics-registered club called BEAST Aquatics with several unique and catchy logos.

The team will practice year-round and will focus on expansion both in New Providence and across The Bahamas.

The goal of BEAST Aquatics is to provide a new coach run, high-calibre year-round training programme, where all swimmers have the opportunity to meet their desired potential in the pool, while encouraging a life-long love of swimming.

To achieve this goal, BEAST will strive to provide the excellence in professional coaching necessary to develop swimmers to the best of their abilities, create a safe and positive atmosphere and develop team unity among swimmers, families and coaches, by encouraging and taking pride not only in themselves, but in each other.

The impressive coaching staff is led by head coach and owner Allan Murray. Coach Murray has been coaching under Bahamas Aquatics for 25 years.

Murray’s coaching career commenced in 2000 upon his return from competing at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Allan graduated from the University of Georgia and earned a degree in mathematics while setting records as a Georgia Bulldog.

Coach Murray is a three-time Olympian having competed at Barcelona 1992, Atlanta 1996 and the Sydney 2000 Games and has shown great commitment to the sport of swimming over the past 25 years as a coach and 12 years competing at the Olympic level before coaching.

Coach Murray has led his swimmers to many elite championship meets, including Nationals, CARIFTA and Commonwealth Games.

Coach Murray also played a remarkable and rewarding role in developing The Bahamas’ first female Olympic swimmer, Nikia Deveaux Christie who paved the way when she qualified in 2004. In 2019, Coach Murray was awarded Director of Sports Coaching Excellence Award along with baseball great Coach Antoan Richardson. In 2024 Coach Allan was inducted into The Bahamas Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

Head Developmental coach and owner Kristina Murray last season served as Lead Coach at her pool location. Coach Kristina is a Level 2 FINA certified coach and had an illustrious career in competitive swimming taking part and winning medals at Carifta Championships from age 12 to 18.

Coach Kristina also represented Team Bahamas at the CISC and CCCAN levels and in 1996 Kristina narrowly missed being the very first Bahamian Female Olympic swimmer.

Coach Kristina recently after 2025 Nationals received the 2025 Allan Murray Coach of The Year Award for the top coach that provided Allan with awesome input, value, dedication and hard work over the 2024/2025 season.

Kristina graduated from York University with a BA degree in Political Science and was York University Female Swim Team Captain. Because of her developmental success and expertise in advanced swim technique,

Coach Kristina is sought after by swimmers for her group and private coaching sessions at all levels. Coach Kristina’s vast experience and commitment to the sport are evidenced in the quality of the swimmers she has produced especially last season when Kristina assisted with producing four Carifta qualifiers and one multiple Carifta medallist that included a Gold medal performance in the 13-14 boys 50m breastroke at Carifta 2025 in Trindad!

According to Coach Allan, “This is no surprise since Coach Kristina was a breastroke swimmer that won countless medals at Carifta level, is our BEAST Aquatics breastroke specialist and as a Lead Coach last season conducted at least 50% of the workouts for our Gold medallist last season. However, I will take credit for the other 50% of the training plan”, joked Allan.

Rounding out the coaching staff is the much younger 23 year old up and coming Head Age group Coach named Joshua Murray. Joshua, is a Level 2 ASCA certified Swim Coach and according to Coach Allan “Joshua has huge potential, is research intensive, remains open minded, and is super sound on latest training and technique.

“For these reasons I predict that this season in our good environment for advancement and growth Josh will become a Bahamas Aquatics registered coaching superstar!”

Joshua while swimming has been coaching alongside his parents for a few years now. Josh will help to create and implement the BEAST Aquatics dryland and strength training programs next season. Regarding Coach Josh and his Aquatics experience well the facts are that he was a Carifta National athlete in the disciplines of Swimming, Open water and Aquathlon.

Also, the proof is in the pudding or even better evidenced in the pool recently, since Coach Josh just a few weeks ago got up on the blocks in 7 events and competed at 2025 Swimming Nationals.

As a result Coach Joshua was awarded the Men’s 18 & over High Point Trophy Award at these prestigious Championships. Along with Josh excelling in the pool he also coached swimmers of all levels last season that developed nicely with huge time drops and swimming success.

“Coach Josh is definitely considered the future of both BEAST Aquatics & Bahamian coaching!”, remarked Coach Allan.

With such hard to match coaching depth BEAST Aquatics coaching team is excited and confident that they will have a terrific breakout season.