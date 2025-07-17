Proud moment for DJ Ovadose as he is sworn in as a cultural ambassador

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

DJ Ovadose was officially sworn in yesterday as a cultural ambassador for The Bahamas.

The popular Bahamian DJ –– real name Jasper Thomas –– has built a massive following over the years. He began his career at age 11.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis and Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Mario Bowleg conducted the swearing-in ceremony in the House of Assembly’s Minority Room.

Mr Davis thanked DJ Ovadose for accepting the role and reaffirmed his commitment to identifying cultural figures who promote The Bahamas authentically. He recalled meeting DJ Ovadose as a young boy and said his musical talent continues to resonate across generations.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, DJ Ovadose was praised for his live online DJ mixes, which lifted spirits as Bahamians remained indoors under emergency regulations. Mr Bowleg noted that many Bahamians began following the entertainer during that period.

DJ Ovadose described the moment as surreal.

“About four years ago, people were giving me this title of Bahamian ambassador because I was one of the few to really be fortunate to represent our country on an international stage,” he said. “Just throughout those years, I’ve unofficially accepted it, and now today, to see this dream come true is just a blessing.”

He offered a message to young dreamers and thanked those who have supported him along the way.

“I’m just happy for this moment, and I’m proud to be Bahamian, proud to be here,” he said. “Let’s just continue doing the great work and showing everybody how great The Bahamas is.”