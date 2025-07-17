SBDC executive to take on chamber board role

BY ANNELIA NIXON

Tribune Business Reporter

anixon@tribunemedia.net

THE Small Business Development Centre’s (SBDC) executive director, Samantha Rolle, now also has a new post with the aim of boosting the centre’s goals.

Ms Rolle now holds a seat on the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers’ Confederation’s (BCCEC) board of directors, effective July 1.

Noting the relationship between BCCEC and SBDC, BCCEC’s chief executive Dr Leo Rolle added they “thought it fitting, given that the Chamber of Commerce is one of the founding partners of the SBDC” to offer a seat on the board.

“The Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and the Small Business Development Centre have enjoyed an excellent working relationship over the years,” Dr Rolle said. “And as we continue to refine, evolve, and, you know, grow, this relationship, we thought it fitting, given that the Chamber of Commerce is one of the founding partners of the SBDC, in conjunction with the government and the University of The Bahamas, we thought it fitting to craft or strengthen our MOU and a part of that consideration is ensuring that the SBDC can further its mandate, its mission, and its help to the small business community through a spot on our board.”

With Ms Rolle having stepped into the seat as of earlier this month, Dr Rolle said she will more than likely maintain it into the next board term. He added that the board seat isn’t exclusive to the executive director, however, “any appointed executive member or member of the SBDC can serve on the chamber board”.

“Now this initial or inaugural board seat is, as you see, going to be filled by the executive director, Samantha Rolle, and more than likely into the next term, because we’re ending a current term and beginning a new two-year term as of November,” Dr Rolle added. “And so more than likely, Samantha will continue to retain that spot into next board term. And then the way it’s structured, it can be any appointed member, not necessarily the ED, but any appointed executive member or member of the SBDC can serve on the chamber board.

“So the Chamber has two seats on the SBDC board that we select from among our board members to serve. The process is similar at the SBDC. We provide the seat and they select the officer that will serve during that period and submit the name to us for the official appointment letter. So board members can either be elected during our voting AGM which happens every two years or they can be appointed by the chairman to serve.

“So the SBDC has been doing a tremendous job in furthering the training, capacity building, connectivity and export potential of businesses. Now, by serving on our board, we hope to provide greater access to these and other benefits for our members, even the ones who may not have matriculated through the SBDC programme. It allows for smoother flow and continuity while promoting greater access to opportunities to start or expand their small business.

“Now this is important, because our mandate is similar in nature. We want to enhance the landscape of MSMEs and in the country and the work that the SBDC is doing through its grant program, its training programs, its network, its reach, not only enhances or encourages access to capital for existing entrepreneurs, but they breed and develop and nurture a new set of entrepreneurs.

“And so those fledgling entrepreneurs now have sort of a matriculation centre where they come through the SBDC, they get the initial vetting, they get the initial training, they get the initial funding, and then they can then come to the Chamber of Commerce, where we continue to grow, mold and nurture the development in partnership with the SBDC. So we saw it as only a natural extension to our current mission and mandate, and we see nothing but the potential of continued growth, continued support and continued advocacy for the MSME community through this new partnership with a board seat that has been allocated to the SBDC and being served by the current executive director, Samantha L Rolle.”

Ms Rolle added: “I’m truly honoured to join the board of directors of the BCCEC at such a pivotal time in its evolution. With my background in strategic consulting and economic planning, I look forward to contributing to this next chapter of growth and impact.”