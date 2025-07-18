Charged with threatening man with flare gun

By PAVEL BAILEY
Tribune Staff Reporter
A MAN was granted bail yesterday after being accused of threatening another person’s life with a flare gun earlier this month.
Devon Forbes, 40, was arraigned before Magistrate Lennox Coleby on a charge of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.
Forbes allegedly threatened the life of Brian Sturrup with a flare gun in New Providence on July 1.
The defendant was not required to enter a plea and was informed that his case would proceed to the Supreme Court via a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).
Assistant Superintendent of Police Lincoln McKenzie, who served as the prosecutor, raised no objections to bail.
Forbes was granted bail in the amount of $7,500 with one or two sureties.
His VBI is scheduled to be served on September 18.
