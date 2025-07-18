Coach Geron Sands reflects on historic All-Star appearance

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

ALTHOUGH he didn’t perform anywhere near what was anticipated, Bahamian mentor and coach Geron Sands said the experience of pitching for New York Yankees’ second baseman Jasrado “Jazz” Chisholm Jr will be a memory that he will cherish for the rest of his life.

“The experience was amazing,” said Sands, the step-father of Chisholm Jr.

“I felt like I belonged out there. All the guys were extremely friendly and welcoming. I felt very relaxed the entire time.”

Chisholm Jr, the 27-year-old who produced 17 homers so far during the regular season for the Yankees before the break for the All-Star Classic in Atlanta, Georgia, only managed to hit three shots outside Truist Park.

When asked, Sands said he didn’t know whether he or Chisholm Jr was more nervous going into the Home Run Derby.

“I felt fine. I felt normal like I belonged out there everyday,” Sands said.

“We were disappointed we didn’t get more home runs. But that’s what it’s all about. It was about having fun.”

Although they enjoyed the fun, interacting with some of the top players in the game of baseball, as well as the many celebrations in the stands with the general public, Sands said they accomplished their goal. “That’s about it. It was about having fun,” he stated. “It was a dream that came through for both of us. We have spoken about this for many years. Maybe about 15 years now.”

As for the exposure gained, Sands said it was just a taste of what’s to come. “We will be back again,” he claimed. “We will run it back again for sure.”

And even though many expected more from Chisholm Jr, Sands said “it’s baseball” and he took it in stride.

“He was fine. He said we will get them next time,” Sands said. “It was nothing to be upset about. Jazz is a second time All-Star. That’s what’s important here.”

While it was his debut in the Home Run Derby, Chisholm Jr followed up on Tuesday by participating in his first All-Star Classic. He came off the bench in the sixth inning for the National League and played second base.The game ended in a 6-6 tie with the American League.

In 2022 as a member of the Miami Marlins, Chisholm Jr was selected to his first All-Star Classic. However, he didn’t get to play because he was injured.

He was eventually traded to the Yankees during the mid-season last year and helped New York get to the MLB World Series where they Back for his first full season, despite having some slight injuries, Chisholm Jr performed exceptionally well tov get selected to participate in his first All-Star Classic as a reserve.