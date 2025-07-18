Container Port aims to fill 120 positions

Freeport Container Port has partnered with the Department of Labour to hold a second job fair as it aims to fill 120 posts linked to its $100m expansion project.

Following a strong turnout at the first job fair, held in Eight Mile Rock earlier this month, the two hosted a second event on Tuesday, July 16, at the Department of Labour and Public Service’s offices in the Winn Building, downtown Freeport.

Princess Flowers, officer in charge of the department’s Public Employment Services Unit, said the fair aimed to fill more than 120 positions including roles such as berth operators, crane operators, straddle drivers and more. This comes as the port’s majority owner, Hutchison Port Holdings, has unveiled a $100m investment designed to modernise the transhipment hub and boost efficiency.

Hutchison, in a statement, said the investment in new equipment will “usher in a new era of growth, marking the beginning of a transformative chapter focused on expansion, enhanced efficiency and modernised infrastructure”.

The first shipment of new equipment is set to arrive on Saturday, including two shuttle carriers and 12 straddle carriers. Two gantry cranes are scheduled for delivery in September, with two more to follow in October. Another 20 straddle carriers are expected in November.

As part of the expansion, Freeport Container Port will receive an additional ten straddle carriers and four Super Post-Panamax semi-automatic Remote Operating Station (ROS) cranes, bringing the latter’s fleet to seven. Four existing gantry cranes will be decommissioned to make room for the expanded crane inventory, increasing the total to 14 and raising terminal capacity.

Supporting infrastructure will also be upgraded. Two new maintenance bays will be built to support the expanded straddle carrier fleet, alongside upgrades to electrical substations and the installation of a new substation to enhance power reliability.

Hutchison said the Freeport Container Port will increase its cold chain capacity by 1,000 new reefer points, and install a new fibre optic ring to enhance digital connectivity and enable smart terminal technologies. Besides new jobs, the investment will also create opportunities for local contractors and suppliers while helping to build a skilled workforce.

“This investment is also aligned with the Freeport Container Port’s long-term sustainability goals,” the company said. “The new equipment includes advanced energy-efficient technologies, and the infrastructure upgrades will support greener operations. The project reflects the company’s commitment to environmental responsibility and reducing emissions.”

“These upgrades are a major step in making our terminal more modern, efficient and ready for the future,” said Freeport Container Port chief executive, Godfrey Smith. “This investment strengthens our operations, increases productivity, supports environmental sustainability, and opens doors for job creation and long-term economic growth in our community.”