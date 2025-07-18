DR KENT L BAZARD: Five reasons you are not losing weight

By Dr Kent L Bazard

LET’s address the elephant in the room — quite literally. According to the most recent Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) report, The Bahamas now ranks number one in obesity in the Americas. That’s a heavy title, and not the kind we should be proud of.

Despite increasing awareness of healthy lifestyles and the explosion of fitness content on social media, many Bahamians still struggle to lose weight — even when they’re “doing everything right.”

If you’re eating better and moving more, but the scale isn’t moving with you, it’s time to explore the five common reasons you might be stuck.

1. You’re Eating Healthy, But Not Eating Right

There’s a big difference between eating “clean” and eating appropriately. You can load your plate with grilled chicken and steamed veggies, but if you’re snacking on “healthy” granola bars with hidden sugars, or underestimating your portion sizes, the calories can still add up. Weight loss isn’t just about food quality — it’s about energy balance. Too many calories from even the healthiest foods can slow your progress.

2. You’re Not Sleeping Enough

Sleep is often the most overlooked part of a fat loss plan. Studies show that poor sleep reduces insulin sensitivity, increases cortisol (the stress hormone), and makes you hungrier the next day. In other words, less sleep = more cravings and slower metabolism. If you’re sleeping less than 7 hours a night, your fat loss may hit a wall — even with perfect nutrition and training.

3. You’re Not Strength Training

Yes, cardio helps. But too much cardio without building lean muscle can leave you burning muscle instead of fat. Muscle tissue burns more calories at rest, which means strength training helps you become a more efficient fat-burning machine. The more muscle you have, the better your body manages sugar, stress, and body fat.

4. You’re Chronically Stressed

Chronic stress keeps your body in “fight or flight” mode. That means elevated cortisol, increased fat storage (especially belly fat), and decreased motivation. In a fast-paced society like ours — with financial stress, traffic, and everything in between — it’s easy to underestimate how much your stress is affecting your waistline.

Even well-meaning athletes can run into this. I’ve seen many clients who eat well and train hard, but carry stress from school, work, or family — and it stalls their progress every time.

5. You’re Not Being Honest With Yourself

This one stings — but it’s the truth. Often, we think we’re doing everything right, but an honest food journal tells a different story. Little bites, taste tests, cream in coffee, and “only on weekends” splurges can sabotage your goals. Tracking your food, even for a few days, can shine a light on habits you didn’t even realize you had.

So What’s the Solution?

It’s not just about dieting harder — it’s about doing things smarter. Get a coach. Use a journal.

Do a nutrition audit. Build habits, not hacks.

And as we look at the latest obesity data in The Bahamas, we have to stop pointing fingers and start making changes. As a nation, we can do better — not by chasing the next fad, but by returning to fundamentals: balanced meals, daily movement, sleep, and mindset.

If you’ve been frustrated with your weight loss journey, don’t lose hope. Progress is possible — but only if you’re willing to get real with yourself, take the right steps, and stick to them long enough to see results.

Need help getting started or breaking a plateau?

At Empire Sports Medicine, we offer science-based fat loss plans, sports nutrition coaching, and training programs tailored to your body and goals. Let us help you unlock your full potential and move toward a healthier future.

Dr. Kent L. Bazard

Sports Medicine Physician | Sports Performance Coach | Sports Nutrition Specialist