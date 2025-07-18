End to Long Island airport airlift capacity limitations

By Fay Simmons

The Government’s aviation chief yesterday asserted that the “obstacle limitations” of Long Island’s airport are being eliminated through its runway expansion project.

Dr Kenneth Romer, director of aviation, speaking at the first official site meeting in Long Island said the Davis administration realises the island’s economy has been “crying out for attention” and is now expanding the Deadman’s Cay airport to accommodate more traffic.

“This is a significant project for Long Island. We do know that the economy of Long Island has been crying out for attention, and the growth in Long Island has really been constrained by capacity. We looked at the state of your airport. We heard the cries now that you’re only bringing in a sometimes 40 percent to 50 percent load factor for Bahamasair because of the obstacle limitation,” he added.

“But that is going to be immediately addressed. The first thing we’re really going to do is create now a pathway for Long Island to benefit from greater economic activities by increasing our airlift, by giving you phase one of an extended runway of removing the obstacle limitation.”

The infrastructure upgrade will extend the elevated asphalt runway to 6,100 feet, enabling it to accommodate regional jets from the US and Canada and attract more frequent flights and increased seat capacity from private aviation and Bahamian carriers.

Bahamas Hot Mix, the contractor for the $19.8m project, has confirmed receipt of mobilisation funds, clearing the way for active construction work to begin within the next two weeks via site clearance and bulk cut of earthworks.

Dr Romer said the Government’s airport revitalisation programme is working to attract more airlift and increase capacity for all Family Islands, allowing them to attract more traffic and generate more economic activity.

“All across our islands, we’re creating economic opportunities for entrepreneurs and stakeholders. We’re seeking ways now to increase airlift, putting more butts in seats, heads in beds and monies into the pockets of our Family Island local communities,” said Dr Romer.

“Beyond that, we’re looking at how we could really address the state of our airport infrastructure, our road infrastructure, our dock infrastructure across the Family Islands. This again emphasises the importance of our Family Islands, and the Government has demonstrated a commitment to the total renaissance of these islands.”

Airside works for Long Island are targeted for completion by June 2026. According to project officials, plans are also in place to sign the contract and commence work for the new airport terminal building.

Thomas Cartwright, a lifelong resident of Long Island, said they were put on the “backburner for years” so he is excited to have work on the airport begin.

“I was very happy to hear what was happening. Ever since I was a young man, I hear them talking about fixing this airport and I’m 84 years-old now. It looks like it will start now. I wish I could live long enough to see it finish,” said Mr Cartwright.

“It’s good for the young people because Long Island was on the backburner for years and years and years. This party was in power. We still ain’t got nothing. We still ain’t got nothing from none. So I think it’s a good thing. I hope it come true and we’ll have a good airport here for once.”

He added that the renovated airport will attract more visitors and open up employment opportunities for youth in the community.

“Long Island is a nice place. Come and enjoy what’s happening up here. I’m sure if the airport gets finished, we’ll have more employment here and more tourists will come here, and Long Island will be somewhere to go back to,” said Mr Cartwright

Mertrand Turnquest said he is “elated” that the airport is undergoing renovations after the neglect the island suffered under multiple administrations. “I’m elated honest to God. We waited for this for so long. You know, we was neglected. Both governments did it to us,” said Mr Turnquest.

“It’s very important, because look at the island. The island is stagnant. Long Island was always a farming land. It was known for farming; it was known for sheep raising. No more sheep running in Long Island and the farms are gone. Like I said before, both governments neglected Long Island, whether they want to admit it or not.”