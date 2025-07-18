IAN FERGUSON: Workplace amenities can aid employee productivity

By Ian Ferguson
Offering extra workplace amenities can be an effective way to incentivise staff by boosting morale, improving their well-being and fostering a sense of value and belonging. These services will ultimately increase productivity levels. By offering amenities as part of the employee benefits package, companies can create a positive work environment, foster loyalty and, ultimately, achieve better business outcomes.
Here is a more detailed look at some key amenities that companies can explore:
* Ergonomic Furniture
Adjustable desks and chairs that support posture and comfort help to reduce strain and promote focus.
* Wellness Facilities
On-site gyms or access to fitness classes promote physical and mental well-being.
* Healthy Cafeterias/Food Options
Providing access to nutritious meals and snacks can improve energy levels and overall health.
* Natural Light and Green Spaces
Access to natural light and outdoor spaces can improve the mood and reduce stress.
* Quiet Rooms/Break Areas
Spaces for relaxation and focused work, away from the main workspace, can enhance productivity.
* Collaborative Spaces
Well-equipped meeting rooms and open areas can assist teamwork and brainstorming.
* Kitchen and Break Areas
Communal spaces for socialiaing and informal interaction foster a sense of community.
* Flexible Work Options
Offering remote work possibilities or flexible scheduling can increase employee satisfaction and enhance the work/life balance.
* Childcare Facilities
On-site or subsidised childcare can alleviate a major stressor for working parents.
* Pet-Friendly Policies
Allowing employees to bring their pets to work can boost morale and create a more relaxed atmosphere.
* Bike Storage and Showers
Encouraging alternative transportation and providing amenities for cyclists.
* Employee Assistance Programme (EAPs)
Offering confidential support for personal and work-related issues can significantly benefit employees.
* Employee Discounts
Providing access to discounts on company products or services can be a valuable perk.
Ian R Ferguson is a talent management and organisational development consultant, having completed graduate studies with regional and international universities.
