Man accused of attacking girlfriend

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted bail on Friday after he was accused of attacking his girlfriend and stealing over $5,000 in cash last month.

Acharniko Evans, 35, was charged with causing harm and stealing before Senior Magistrate Kendra Kelly-Burrows.

Evans allegedly attacked his girlfriend Amaria Richardson and stole $5,780 from her purse on June 9 in New Providence.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

Bail was set at $2,500 with one or two sureties. Under the terms of his bail, he must sign in at the Carmichael Road Police Station the first Monday of every month.

His trial begins on October 14.

Sergeant Vernon Pyfrom served as the prosecutor.