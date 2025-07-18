Man accused of beating ex-girlfriend

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of seriously injuring his girlfriend after beating her in front of her child was granted bail on Friday.

Jermaine Taylor, 28, was arraigned on a charge of grievous harm before Senior Magistrate Anishka Isaacs.

Taylor allegedly beat 25-year-old Ashenique Lewis, punching her to the face after the pair got into the argument in front of her four-year-old son on July 10 at their home.

When the altercation proceeded to the outside of the house, Taylor allegedly choked Ms Lewis on top of her car and slammed her to the pavement.

The complainant reportedly suffered three fractured facial bones, nerve damage to the eye, a fractured tooth and injuries that may require facial surgery.

Prior to charges being made, Ms Lewis told The Tribune that she felt dissatisfied with police response to the matter. She claimed the police’s approach to finding her attacker was too “relaxed”.

Taylor pleaded not guilty.

Taylor’s bail was set at $5,000 with one or two sureties. Under the terms of his bail, he must sign in at the Nassau Street Police Station every Wednesday by 7pm.

Taylor’s trial is set to begin on October 28.

Inspector K Bould served as the prosecutor.



