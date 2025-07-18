Man pleads guilty to beating and stabbing dad

By PAVEL BAILEY
Tribune Staff Reporter
pbailey@tribunemedia.net
A MAN was sentenced to two and a half years in prison yesterday after admitting to stabbing and beating his father during an argument last week.
Dana Rodehn, 37, was arraigned before Senior Magistrate Anishka Isaacs on a charge of causing grievous harm.
The defendant reportedly stabbed and beat Simon Rodehn during a dispute at their residence on July 12 in New Providence.
The victim remains hospitalised and was last listed in stable condition.
Rodehn pleaded guilty and claimed the incident followed a heated argument between him and his father.
After admonishing him for his actions, Magistrate Isaacs sentenced Rodehn to serve two and a half years at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.
Inspector K Bould served as the prosecutor.
Commenting has been disabled for this item.