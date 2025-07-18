New farmers’ markets set for the Mall and PI

Farmers’ markets will be held on consecutive weekends at key New Providence locations in a bid to satisfy growing public interest in living healthy and eating fresh.

Philip Smith, the Agricultural Development Organisation’s (ADO) executive chairman, unveiled the plans for farmers’ markets at the Mall at Marathon and another, the fourth of its kind, on Paradise Island.

“This Saturday, July 19, the Mall at Marathon will host a farmer’s market with more than 15 participants offering a range of goods from produce to homemade jams and beverages, honey to Bahamian straw baskets,” said Mr Smith.

“ADO was invited back to the Mall based on the popularity of the first indoor farmer’s market a few weeks ago. The crowd that packed the space of a former store transformed into a colourful display of farm fresh produce and homemade goods was amazing. The best part was that it was a clear sign of growing interest in eating fresh and living healthier lives.”

The following Saturday, July 26, the ADO market will move to a green space in front of the Straw Market on Paradise Island. This will be the fourth time that Atlantis has supported local farmers through ADO. The Mall at Marathon market tomorrow will run from 10am to 5pm, while the Atlantis market the following week will be held from 8am to 4pm.

“We encourage everyone to support the farmers’ markets whether at the Mall, on PI, Gladstone Road or Yamacraw,” said Mr Smith. “We are all in this together, working to transform a nation riddled with too many cases of non-communicable diseases like diabetes and heart disease into one of a healthy population by growing what we eat and eating what we grow.”

The ADO works closely with the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources and Bahamas Agricultural and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) to support farmers and reawaken an interest in agriculture and agribusiness, especially among young Bahamians.

Two years ago, it was reported that 90 percent of the nation’s farmers were over 60 years of age. That is already beginning to change, says the ADO, which has distributed more than 3,500 backyard farming kits, started or expanded farms in more than 35 schools around the country and created or enhanced six community farms.