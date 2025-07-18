Rutherford making her presence felt

By BRENT STUBBS

She comes from a well-known sporting family that includes legendary triple jumper Frank Rutherford, quarter-miler Dennis Darling and twin football players Devard and Devaughn Darling.

But ask Camille Rutherford, the daughter of Chad and Demetria Rutherford, and she would quickly tell you that she’s looking forward to developing her own legacy.

The 22-year-old sprinter has been holding her own, running a lifetime best of 10.96 seconds on July 22 at the Bob Vigars Classic at the Alumni Stadium in London, Canada.

Her time has been registered as the seventh fastest time by a Bahamian, following national record holder Chandra Sturrup with 10.84, Anthaya Charlton (10.87), Sevatheda Fynes and Debbie Ferguson-McKenzie (10.91), Anthonique Strachan (10.92) and Eldece Clarke (10.96) and ahead of Pauline Davis-Thompson and Shaunae Miller-Uibo, who both dipped under the 11-second barrier with 10.97 and 10.98 respectively.

In the process, Rutherford’s time is listed as the second fastest by a Bahamian this year, trailing Charlton, who both surpassed the qualifying standards for the World Championships in Tokyo, Japan, in September.

Rutherford, now training at Rice University under the guidance of coach Jeffrey Artis-Gray, said she’s really happy and grateful with the progress she has made this year, “and I’m locked in on continuing to grow throughout the season.”

Looking back at her season so far, Rutherford said the Johnny Loaring Classic in Canada really tipped the scale as she joined the lofty group of international competitors, placing her 24th overall in the world right now. “The competition was high level, the track was fast, and the energy from the crowd made it an unforgettable experience,” she said.

In qualifying for the World Championships, Rutherford called it a “blessing” because “it’s a reminder that hard work pays off, and I’m proud of the journey it took to get here.”

In her last race at the Moore-Guldensporen Meeting at the Sportcentrum Wembley in Kortrijk in Belgium, Rutherdford captured first place in the 200m 22.96, which was just off the World’s qualifying time of 22.57.

She’s currently 119th in the world with the time, which is also the second fastest by a Bahamian this year, trailing Strachan’s time of 22.86b she posted in Kingston, Jamaica where she trains on May 17th.

“I felt good about my most recent race,” said Rutherfdord, who beat out Marije Van Hunenstijn of the Netherlands, who was second in 22.23 and Isidora Jimenez of Chile, who was third in 23.58.

“I expected a little more from myself, but overall I’m thankful for the opportunity to compete and gain experience during my first European tour. Every race adds to my development,” she stated.

Now she’s back in Houston, Texas where she’s preparing for the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations’ National Track and Field Championships, scheduled for August 1-2 at the Thomas A Robinson National Track and Field Stadium and the North American, Central American and Caribbean Championships in Grand Bahama from August 15-17.

“I’m focused and excited,” said Rutherford, about the much anticipated showdown with Charlton and Strachan, just to name a few.

“Coming home for nationals as one of the fastest women in the 100m this year is a true honor. I feel blessed and I’m ready to give my all.”

As for the rest of the season, Rutherford said the goal is to get to Tokyo and perform for the Bahamas in her first major senior international competition.

“My goal is to continue refining my craft and showing the world that The Bahamas is a serious contender when we step on the track,” Rutherford said.

When she’s done with this season, Rutherford will return to Texas A&M University to complete her senior season before she graduates with her degree in Communications.

She got started running at the age of ten, but began her professional career two years ago, following the footsteps of her family members, led by her uncle Frank Rutherford, the first Bahamian to win an Olympic track and field medal with a bronze in the men’s triple jump at the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona, Spain.

“It’s truly a blessing and an honor to compete after my uncle, Frank. It feels like I’ve been chosen to carry on the legacy, and I’m so proud to be part of it,” she stated.

“I look forward to bringing another medal home to The Bahamas, just like he did.”