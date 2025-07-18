Teen charged in murder of Ishniequa Culmer

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 19-year-old man was remanded to prison yesterday after being charged with the murder of 26-year-old Ishniequa Culmer last month off Wulff Road.

Christopher Poitier was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley on charges of murder and attempted murder.

Poitier, along with alleged accomplices, is accused of fatally shooting Ms Culmer near Columbus Primary School on Wulff Road on June 29. He is also accused of attempting to kill 21-year-old Jeansline Garçon during the same incident.

Authorities discovered Ms Culmer’s body on Priskin Close, where she was found lying in a pool of blood.

Poitier was not required to enter a plea and was informed that the case would proceed to the Supreme Court by way of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

He was advised of his right to apply for bail in the higher court and will remain in custody at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until the expected service of the VBI on September 25.

Inspector Deon Barr served as the prosecutor.