Woman jailed after restaurant fight

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN was sentenced to two months in prison on Friday after she admitted to beating up another woman at a restaurant on Paradise Island last week.

Kenyanna Mackey, 26, alongside Devontae Kerr, 27, was charged with causing harm before Senior Magistrate Anishka Isaacs.

Mackey reportedly beat Lakesha Dean about the body following a verbal altercation at Carnivale at 11pm on July 13.

Dean reportedly was left bleeding and with bruises.

Mackey was the sole defendant to plead guilty to the charge, while Kerr pleaded not guilty.

Mackey disputed the complainant’s version of events that she was the aggressor and claimed that she acted in self-defence.

Mackey was sentenced to two months in prison for the offence. She was further ordered to compensate the complainant $200 or risk an additional month in prison.

Kerr’s bail was set $1,200 with one or two sureties. Mackey will return to court to make her compensation on October 21. Kerr’s trial begins on October 23.