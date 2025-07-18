Murder accused opts to stay in jail

By PAVEL BAILEY
One of the defendants in the murder of Phillip Adderley, a man whose body was found bound near Stuart’s Cove last year, withdrew his bail application and will remain in prison pending his trial.
This man was charged alongside former managing director of Clifton Heritage Mario Bannister and another male for the fatal stabbing last August.
Dontee Riley, 27, withdrew his bail application before Justices of Appeal Milton Evans, Indra Charles and Gregory Smith.
He will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his matter proceeds to trial.
Riley and Christian Napier, 29, were charged with conspiracy to commit murder, while Bannister was charged separately with accessory to murder; and Riley and Napier were each charged with murder.
Mr Adderley was found murdered on August 15, 2024. His body was found partially submerged in waters near an abandoned building near Stuart’s Cove.
Last year, authorities said they were investigating a series of graphic video and text messages that were circulating on social media that purported to provide a detailed account of the events leading up to the murder of Mr Adderley.
The messages appeared to be Whatsapp notes, purportedly saying how those involved took Mr Adderley into a bush area to kill him, and including pictures and video of the body.
