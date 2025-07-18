Murder accused opts to stay in jail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter pbailey@tribunemedia.net

One of the defendants in the murder of Phillip Adderley, a man whose body was found bound near Stuart’s Cove last year, withdrew his bail application and will remain in prison pending his trial.

This man was charged alongside former managing director of Clifton Heritage Mario Bannister and another male for the fatal stabbing last August.

Dontee Riley, 27, withdrew his bail application before Justices of Appeal Milton Evans, Indra Charles and Gregory Smith.

He will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his matter proceeds to trial.

Riley and Christian Napier, 29, were charged with conspiracy to commit murder, while Bannister was charged separately with accessory to murder; and Riley and Napier were each charged with murder.