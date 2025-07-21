BLTA sending U12 team to competition in Dominican Republic

THE Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association (BLTA) is sending the fifth team for international representation at the U12 Team Competition in the Dominican Republic.

The team consists of captain Paula Whitfield, Londyn Mortimer, Lisa-Anne Cambridge and Kennadi Major.

This is the first time all three girls will be serving for the country in tennis.

Other countries representing at the competition include the host nation Dominican Republic, Bermuda and Puerto Rico.Londyn, Lisa-Anne and Kennadi will debut at the 2025 U12 Team Competition and are expected to play against other top tennis juniors in the U12 category in the region.

The BLTA has two more teams that will round out international competition for 2025 in August.

The team will see action today as the event continues until Saturday, July 26.

The BLTA and The Bahamas wish the young girls strong performances as they represent the country.