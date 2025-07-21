Celebration Key welcomes its first 5,000 passengers

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

CARNIVAL Cruise Line officially opened its $600m private cruise destination, Celebration Key, in East Grand Bahama on Saturday, welcoming 5,000 passengers aboard the Carnival Vista, the first ship to dock at the long-awaited port.

Carnival president Christine Duffy and NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, the brand’s chief fun officer and ambassador, led the grand opening, which featured the launch of the port’s signature attraction: a ten-storey Sandcastle waterslide, flanked by the Caribbean’s largest freshwater lagoons. No government officials were present.

Ms Duffy hailed Celebration Key as a “game changer” for both Carnival and Grand Bahama. She said 20 Carnival ships from ten US homeports will call at the port, which is expected to draw two million guests this year. Starting next week, two ships will dock there daily.

The development features five zones: the family-focused Starfish Lagoon, the adult-only Calypso Lagoon, Bahamian craft market Lokono Cove, Paradise Plaza, and the exclusive Pearl Cove Beach Club. When two ships are in port, more than 12,000 visitors could be on-site at once.

About 1,200 Bahamians are employed at Celebration Key. More jobs are expected when Phase Two opens in June 2026, adding two berths and further landside attractions.

“This has been more than 25 years in the making,” Ms Duffy said. “So, this is incredible and truly is just the beginning. We will have visits from 20 Carnival Cruise ships from 10 different US homeports, calling here.”

“I think for Carnival Cruise we believe this is really a game changer for our brand. We hired 1,200 Bahamians who are working here, and I had the chance to meet many of them who said this has given them the ability to come home after Hurricane Dorian really devastated this island.”

Ms Duffy highlighted the critical partnership between Carnival, the Bahamian government, and the Grand Bahama community. She said the project was completed on time and on budget, and noted that guests can leave the port for excursions, shopping, and local experiences in Freeport.

“In June of 2026, we will be opening two additional berths here and of course a phase two landside development just adjacent to where we are today. And we will be announcing some exciting new guest features and experiences, which of course will require us to hire even more people. So it is a win, win and something very important to us and for this community as well,” she said.

Despite COVID-19 delays, Ms Duffy said Carnival has emerged stronger.

“It’s been an incredible journey because obviously we started working on this many years ago,” she said. “So today we are here with Carnival Vista and we have 5,000 guests that are experiencing this for the first time. This will be the only day where we only have one ship. From here on out next week, we will start with two ships calling here at Celebration Key every day.”

The Carnival Vista is on an eight-day cruise that departed Port Canaveral, sailing to Bonaire and Aruba before arriving at Celebration Key, its final port of call.

“Grand Bahama was the last port of call because it takes time to get down to the southern Caribbean. One on an eight-day cruise, we are able to get to the southern Caribbean, give people the experience of those islands, and then make this final stop on the way home. We saved the best for last,” she said.

Ahead of the opening, members of the Grand Bahama community were invited to preview Celebration Key. The destination is currently exclusive to Carnival Cruise Line passengers.

“We may have some of our sister brands that will make calls here, but primarily this has been designed for Carnival Cruise Line,” Ms Duffy explained.

The port can accommodate Carnival’s Excel-class ships, which carry up to 6,000 guests. Ms Duffy thanked Carnival’s executives, staff, international media, and trade partners for their roles in bringing the project to life.

Mr O’Neal greeted guests, posed for photos, shot hoops with children at the on-site basketball court, and mingled at the Pearl Cove Beach Club during Saturday’s festivities.