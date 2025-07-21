Junkanoo groups wary over proposals for new authority

By LEANDRA ROLLE

A DRAFT bill proposing the creation of a National Junkanoo Authority to oversee all Junkanoo parades nationwide is receiving mixed reactions within the Junkanoo community, with some groups rejecting the move and others withholding judgment pending further details.

If enacted, the bill would strip the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence (JCNP) of its sole authority over parades in the capital, placing responsibility instead in the hands of a new independent body.

While the bill has not yet been made public, it was presented last week during a closed-door meeting with key stakeholders.

Warren Andrew Pinder, chairman of the National Junkanoo Committee, insisted the proposal is not intended to sideline the JCNP or any groups, but to open new pathways for growth, funding, and wider cultural engagement. He said the authority would oversee Junkanoo nationwide, with a model similar to last year’s Grand Bahama event, which paired a parade with a concert to create a festival atmosphere. That format, he said, could be replicated across the Family Islands.

According to Mr Pinder, the authority would comprise 15 members from a range of sectors, including JCNP, the orange economy, tourism, law enforcement, Family Island Junkanoo groups, and others.

“It’s not in any which was to kill the JCNP,” he said. “It’s an independent body that at the end of the day, it’s a win for everybody.”

The proposed shift would formally assign parade management to the new authority and include junior Junkanoo. Mr Pinder said the bill aims to decentralise Junkanoo and offer tourists access to parades outside the December season and beyond New Providence. He also noted that the authority could help secure funding for both operational and prize money needs, easing the burden long carried by the government.

Not everyone is convinced. Vernon Rolle, chairman of One Family’s steering committee, questioned the government’s motive and expressed concern that the bill could be an attempt to “strong-arm” the JCNP. He also argued the JCNP still holds the loyalty of group leaders, suggesting a government-controlled authority would lead to ongoing conflict.

“Even if you have the authority and you still have the JCNP, the chairman and the leaders of these Junkanoo groups will still be loyal and committed to the JCNP so it will still be a tug of war because the authority becomes a government agency like the NJC,” he said.

He said he needs more information before taking a firm stance, but called for the government to leave the JCNP in charge.

Some see potential in the proposed changes. Angelique McKay, PR director for Genesis, said the group has not yet taken a formal position, but would sup- port any initiative that modernises and strengthens Junkanoo.

“One of the things with Genesis organisation is that we are the Warhawks of change so any chance that moves Junkanoo in a positive direction, we stand behind it,” she said.

Brian Adderley, leader of the World Famous Valley Boys, said the group has not received a copy of the draft and cannot issue a definitive position. However, he said they would back any measure that protects the independence and cultural integrity of Junkanoo.

“We continue to support the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence Ltd. (JCNP) as the body representing all registered Junkanoo groups in New Providence,” he said.

JCNP officials declined to comment.