Man accused of murder of Philip Adderley withdraws bail application

ONE of the men accused in the murder of Phillip Adderley, whose bound body was found near Stuart’s Cove last year, has withdrawn his bail application and will remain in custody until his trial.

Dontee Riley, 27, appeared before Justices of Appeal Milton Evans, Indra Charles, and Gregory Smith to formally retract his application for release. He will remain at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services pending the court proceedings.

Riley was charged alongside Christian Napier, 29, and former Clifton Heritage Authority managing director, Mario Bannister, in connection with Adderley’s fatal stabbing in August 2024. Riley and Napier face charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder, while Bannister is charged with being an accessory to murder.

Phillip Adderley’s body was found on August 15, 2024, partially submerged near an abandoned building close to Stuart’s Cove. Authorities launched an extensive investigation following the gruesome discovery.

At the time, officials confirmed they were examining a series of graphic WhatsApp messages and videos that surfaced on social media. These disturbing materials allegedly detailed how Adderley was lured into a remote area and killed, and included images and video footage of his body.