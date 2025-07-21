Team Bahamas to compete at World Clubs Tournament

FOR the second consecutive year The Bahamas has fielded a team of four riders to compete at the World Clubs Tournament in Lamotte-Beuvron, France.

After the Parade of Nations yesterday morning, The Bahamas team of Sienna Jones, Marlo Pinder, Alana Pyfrom and Connor Watkins entered the ring for a practice round, preparing for the two-day competition which begins today.

The World Clubs Tournament is part of the Generali Open de France Competition, one of the largest equestrian events in the world.

This year 10 countries will participate in the competition, including Cambodia, Chile, France, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Taiwan, Türkiye and Venezuela as well as The Bahamas.

The team is accompanied by coach Rai Burch and chef d’equipe Heidi Mello. of Bermuda, a Grand Prix rider and trainer Rai Burch of Bermuda.

Last year Team Bahamas participated in the World Clubs Tournament for the first time and finished on the podium, winning the bronze medal.

This year’s team is aiming to make their mark, perhaps finishing even higher on the podium.

Go Team Bahamas!