A catalyst for the growth of Junkanoo

By IVOINE INGRAHAM

Junkanoo has been stifled for too long; it is time to open the cage and let her fly free.

There is a hue and cry about the much-talked-about National Junkanoo Authority. This proposed entity is not a hindrance to progress, but a catalyst for it. The authority is to provide a more robust and forward-thinking management structure for Junkanoo, allowing it to expand its reach and impact. It aims to address the current limitations and bring a fresh vision and a broader appeal, which is excellent for Junkanoo. It is time for Junkanoo to be year-round, culminating with the parades. It deserves greater focus, funding and a bold approach, which is no time for “penny ante”.

Junkanoo cannot be held hostage by a group of people who have various biases and are holding on to the reins for dear life as if they belong to them alone. It belongs to all Bahamians regardless of whether they participate or not. We all have a say.

The JCNP has focused on two parades: Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. These two events have grown out of their usefulness. The parade’s inability to be seen as powerful as it should be has much to do with insufficient focus on its potential. The JCNP cannot see beyond who wins or loses on Bay Street and Shirley Street. They cannot see how powerful the expression is. Therefore, they have suffocated a celebration that, if handled with a mature approach and the kind of enthusiasm it rightly deserves, can yield millions from the culture.

It is time for a cross-section of business-oriented visionaries with a broad approach, and what we have now. The JCNP should be part of the overall makeup but not the sole decision-maker; this is too big for tunnel vision.

We should focus not on bragging rights but Junkanoo’s potential to gain significant local and international exposure. We can learn from other cultural celebrations, like Trinidad’s Carnival, which have successfully balanced tradition with modern business practices. We’re not suggesting we change Junkanoo’s essence but rather enhance its business operations to maximise its economic potential. Artists and artisans should be able to benefit from Junkanoo tremendously year-round.

The Bahamas has been slow to move forward because of shortsightedness. Once we have been doing something for years, we kick and scream against change. However, once those involved get past that, Junkanoo is bigger than any of us and will be around long after all of us are gone. It’s time to change our perspective and see the potential for growth and evolution in Junkanoo, which can bring about a brighter future for our cultural heritage.

Junkanoo does not belong to anyone, no matter how long we have been involved, what we have done, or who we are connected with. The authority cannot be contaminated by how we used to do things. If anyone’s argument about preserving various aspects of the art, a straightforward point that defends changing with the times is that we started with baking flour all over our faces, with banana succour and anything we could carry. We pasted with flour with a dash of kerosene oil to discourage the rats from eating the costume. We rushed on Bay Street, two groups going in opposite directions, and the group with the loudest music that drowned out the other group won. We have evolved.

So doing things like in the past to preserve the old ways is a moot point, because we have changed many times. The music was goatskin drums, whistle, cowbells, and bugles. Now we have an orchestra with drums, cymbals and anything that would enhance a full-blown production. There are hundreds per group, and many groups. How could what started as two groups, going in opposite directions on the street simultaneously, move to several groups with hundreds in every group, use the same stage, use the same management and expect to get the same show?

There is an old saying that if you do the same things and expect a different result, you are insane.

I understand that the JCNP would be part of the proposed changes, but it is clear that this magnificent structure has grown too much and is multifaceted for the present structure to remain.

It is time to stop fooling ourselves; even the parades on Bay Street are frustrating in the highest order. Groups sacrifice their time, efforts, and money to display all of that correctly. If we want to be honest, watching a parade shows that we cannot organise ourselves properly. The parade is inundated with hundreds of marshals who come to see the parade close up and have nothing to do with helping to keep order on the parade.

Finally, we have debated that the parade has outgrown Bay Street for decades. Still, no one in the present management structure dares think outside the box and plan for the inevitable move to a place where the spectators can see a presentation fitting for the artists to display their spectacular artwork. Our pettiness, selfishness and narrow-mindedness should not stifle the growth needed for us to get the maximum out of this magnificent cultural expression.

Outside of selfishness, there can be no other objection to progress that would hold water. We must move quickly from the thought that only several people, just because they have been involved with Junkanoo, are the only ones who have a vested interest in what happens. Any attempt to dilute this excellent and much-needed reorganisation for the better will only expose who has the country’s best interests at heart.

There is no monopoly on who loves Junkanoo more than others. A healthy discussion of the pros and cons, where everyone’s voice is heard and valued, would propel this forward, but we cannot stay here. No, I do not believe we are returning to the plantation; we are moving forward toward expanding this beautiful expression and taking it to greater heights nationally and internationally.

Let us discuss this positively and intelligently and stop acting like wayward children who cannot have their way. Junkanoo belongs to all Bahamians equally. ‘Dis we tings’ too! We are all stakeholders in this cultural treasure, and together, we can ensure its growth and preservation.