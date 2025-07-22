BACSWN announces ten $25k scholarships to bolster meteorological expertise

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

IN a push to build Bahamian expertise in meteorology and climate sciences, the Bahamas Aviation, Climate and Severe Weather Network (BACSWN) has announced ten scholarships valued at $25,000 each.

The initiative, spearheaded by BACSWN financial officer Michael Strachan and supported by institutions including Metropolitan State University, is part of a broader strategy to increase national capacity in weather-related fields.

These scholarships were unveiled alongside the launch of the third annual Niccolo P Small Meteorology Cadet Programme cohort, where two alumni, Barrington Hawkins and Kendall Isaacs, officially joined the Department of Meteorology as full-time staff members.

Minister of Energy and Transport JoBeth Coleby-Davis underscored the need for continuous investment in meteorological talent. “The Department of Meteorology is an important agency of the Government of The Bahamas that touches every facet of our lives,” she said.

Director of meteorology Jeffrey Simmons also praised the scholarship effort as a critical component of long-term workforce development. “We are reaping a harvest from this programme,” he said, referring to the broader ecosystem of training and advancement now being established.

The BACSWN scholarships aim to support students pursuing academic and professional careers in atmospheric sciences, weather forecasting, and related disciplines, ensuring a steady flow of qualified talent into national services.