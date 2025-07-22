Boy accused of attempted murder and car theft

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 15-year-old boy was remanded to the Simpson Penn Centre for Boys yesterday after being accused of attempted murder and vehicle theft.

The juvenile defendant, whose name is being withheld because he is a minor, appeared before Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr. He was charged with attempted murder, stealing, and receiving.

The charges stem from an alleged attempt by the defendant and accomplices to murder Sean Higgs in New Providence on May 14.

He is also accused of stealing a silver 2002 Honda Torneo, valued at $2,500, from Orange Hill Resort on July 11.

The teen pleaded not guilty to the theft charges. However, he was not required to enter a plea for the attempted murder charge, which will be transferred to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

He was informed of his right to apply for bail in the higher court.

The defendant will be held at Simpson Penn until the VBI is potentially served on November 6.

Sergeant 3004 Forbes served as the prosecutor.