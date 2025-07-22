Gov’t demolishes 13th property in downtown

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

The Davis administration was yesterday said to have completed its 13th downtown Nassau property demolition in two years by levelling the Levy building in its drive to revive the city as a commercial hub.

The demolished property had previously housed the Bahamas Agricultural and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) on Bay Street and Chester Cooper, deputy prime minister and minister of tourism, investments and aviation, said the Government is making “steady progress” with its Downtown revitalisation project.

He added that the demolition creates an opportunity for the “continued transformation of Bay Street” as the site can now be used to attract investors. “This is our 13th demolition here today. This building is owned by the Government of The Bahamas, and we are demonstrating by our deeds that we are committed to the clean-up and the restoration of Bay Street,” said Mr Cooper.

“We have embarked on this project over the last two-and-a-half years, making steady progress. Today, the Levy building is about to be demolished, and we hope that this site will become something that’s renewed, whether it’s a hotel or shopping or entertainment. We are creating opportunity for a continued transformation of Bay Street.”

The historic Levy building was previously used as a distribution centre and was connected to the Levy plantation in Eleuthera. Acknowledging the site’s historical significance, Mr Cooper said the only requirement for its development is that it must ensure the legacy of Mr Levy is preserved.

“Our mission, really, is to get public engagement, stakeholder engagement. We want to ensure that we are not just talking the talk, we’re walking the walk,” said Mr Cooper.

“This is significant for us. The Levy building held some agricultural and humanitarian significance of Mr Levy, and we’re going to ensure that that is preserved in the future, so that whatever comes here, the name Levy will live on. That will be our one requirement for this development.”

Mr Cooper said the Government has been “resolute” on improving downtown Nassau and, as there were no medium or long-term plans to renovate the site, Cabinet decided to demolish the Levy building to make way for future development.

“We have been resolute in the work that we’re putting in here in Bay Street, and we hope that within the years to come we will see renewal and revitalisation right here on on Bay Street. The Government of the Bahamas had no medium or long-term aspiration for the restoration of this building, and therefore the Cabinet of The Bahamas determined that we ought to take this course of action, and I am delighted that we are being able to do so today,” said Mr Cooper.

He added that two buildings were demolished due to the recent fire on Bay Street, and the Government recognises continued infrastructure work is needed but the initiative will “kick start” development.

“As a result of the recent fire, there were two demolitions. And, of course, before that, we’ve had a steady path. We are preserving the historical sites. We are in recognition that there is some work to be done, by way of the infrastructure here on Bay Street. This is still phase one of the work we’re doing here, and we continue to press forward steadily,” said Mr Cooper.

“We know that this is a long-term job. The deterioration that we’re seeing here on Bay Street didn’t just start. This has been going on for 30-40, years, but I believe the work we’ve done over the last three years is important to kick start what I hope would be a great vision for Bay Street.”

Mr Cooper foreshadowed that the buildings being demolished will one day host “vibrant businesses”, and called for Bahamian investors to participate in Bay Street’s revival.

“One day, these same places that we demolish will be converted to vibrant businesses. I foreshadow that we will have active roof-top bars, hotels, residences, new entertainment opportunities, entrepreneurs. Bahamians will converge on Bay Street, seizing the opportunities,” Mr Cooper added.

“We will attract more of the guests outside of the Nassau Cruise Port on to Bay Street proper, and we will see the same robust level of activity that we’re seeing inside the Nassau Cruise Port outside,where Bahamian businesses can thrive. That excites me.

“We’re inviting Bahamians to participate in this process. We cannot do this alone. We need the full support of stakeholders. Many building owners have come forward. They have offered to demo their buildings directly covering the cost of doing so, and many of them are already committed to rebuilding and helping us in this in this process,” the Deputy Prime Minister added.

“The Government is the facilitator of this work. But make no mistake, we cannot do it all on our own. So whilst there may be some who would like to see this work go faster, we acknowledge that enthusiasm for revitalisation encourages the Bahamian public to step forward and participate, and the stakeholders themselves to engage even more actively.”

Mr Cooper said once the 45-day demolition is completed the site will be transformed into a green space, but as it is “prime property for revitalisation” and owned by the Government it may be developed through a private-public partnership (PPP).

“We anticipate that, in the first instance, this is going to become a beautified space. We anticipate seeing palm trees, or whatever the experts recommend that’s ideally suited for for this space,” said Mr Cooper

“But ultimately, we hope that this will be prime property for revitalisation. It’s owned by the Government, so I foreshadow some public-private partnership for its redevelopment and that, of course, will be a decision of Cabinet.

“But, ultimately, we want to see the redevelopment of this space in the medium term, and we will be pressing forward creating this environment, that environment and opportunities for Bahamians to do this redevelopment.”